Trade setup for Wednesday: Top 10 things you should know before Opening Bell

The Nifty which started with a mild gap on the upside in morning trade on Tuesday failed to keep the momentum going as bears took control of D-Street soon after it crossed 9800 levels.

The index formed a bearish candle as the closing price was less than the opening level and also an ‘Inside Bar’ which is a two candlestick pattern.

An inside bar pattern is formed when index trades within the high and low range of the previous day (Monday) which means that the index traded inside the trading range of the previous day. It is a two candlestick price pattern.

The Nifty opened above its crucial resistance level of 9,800 at 9,815 and rose to an intraday high of 9,828. It witnessed profit booking which drove the index towards its intraday low of 9,752 before it finally closed 11 points higher or 0.11 percent at 9,765.55.

Traders are advised to close some short positions if any as last minute buying has given some confidence to the bulls. The index closed below its crucial 50-days exponential moving average (DEMA) for the second day in a row which is a negative sign if follow up selling continues.

“It was a day of consolidation on the bourses as Nifty moved in a small range of around 60 points which curtailed its move within the Monday’s price range there by resulting in Inside Bar kind of formation,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“Lack of follow through to the severe selloff witnessed in Monday’s trading session itself can be considered as slightly positive sign for the indices and sustaining above 9685 levels a bounce towards 9900 levels can be expected. However, any up move beyond 9947 on closing basis shall give more confidence among bulls,” he said.

We have collated top ten data points to help you spot profitable trade.

Key Support & Resistance Level for Nifty:

The Nifty closed at 9,765.55, down up 11.2 points on Tuesday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 9,735.95, followed by 9,706.35. If the index starts to move higher, key resistance levels to watch out are 9,811.8 and 9,858.05.

Nifty Bank:

The Nifty Bank closed 37.95 points higher at 23974.4 on Tuesday. Important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 23,842.27, followed by 23,710.13. On the upside, key resistance level are 24,116.97, followed by 24,259.54.

Call Options Data:

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 58.88 lakh contracts stands at strike price 10,000, which will act as a crucial resistance level for the index in the August series, followed by 10,100, which now holds 48.04 lakh contracts in open interest, and 10,200, which has accumulated 45.78 lakh contracts in OI.

Call writing was seen at strike prices 9,700 (0.34 lakh contracts added).

Meanwhile, Call unwinding was seen at strike prices 9,800 (2.13 lakh contracts were shed), followed by 10,200 (1.55 lakh contracts shed), and 10,300 which shed 1.41 lakh contracts.

Put Options Data:

Maximum Put OI of 51.16 lakh contracts was seen at strike price 9,800, which will act as a crucial base for the index in August series, followed by 9,700, which now holds 46.71 lakh contracts and 9,500, which has now accumulated 46.33 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at strike prices 9,400 (11.1 lakh contracts added), followed by 9,600 (3.76 lakh contracts added) and 9,300 which saw an addition of 0.34 lakh contracts.

Meanwhile, Put unwinding was seen at strike prices 9,800 (2.1 lakh contracts shed), followed by 10,000, where 0.27 lakh contracts were shed and 10,1000, which saw the shedding of 0.21 lakh contracts.

FII & DII Data:

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 828.69 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 435.05 crore in the Indian equity market on Tuesday.

Stocks with high delivery percentage:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting the delivery of the stock which means that investors are bullish on the stock.

21 stocks saw long build-up

54 stocks saw short covering:

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

82 stocks saw short build-up:

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates short positions being built up.

57 stocks saw long unwinding:

Long Unwinding happens when there is a decrease in OI as well as in price.