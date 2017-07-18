Trade Setup for Wednesday: Top 10 things you should know before Opening Bell

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty, which opened with a gap down, took support at its 10-day exponential moving average (DEMA) on Tuesday and made a Long Legged Doji kind of pattern on the daily candlestick charts.

The fall was largely led by ITC, which closed 12 percent lower, dragged Nifty below its 5-DEMA, placed at 9848, but bulls managed to pull the index back above 9,800 towards the end of the day.

A Long-legged Doji pattern is formed when opening price is almost equal to the closing price but there is a lot of price action on both sides which is depicted by long shadows.

The Nifty opened at 9,832.70 and closed at 9,827.15 thus forming a 'Doji' pattern on Tuesday. It rose to its intraday high of 9,885.35 which made a long upper shadow and fell to an intraday low of 9,792.05 which made a long lower shadow.

It is a neutral pattern which suggests neither bulls nor bears were able to regain control on the D-Street but for bulls to take back charge, Nifty has to cross 9,850.

The way market sold off during the last one hour of trade, it suggests that traders are exiting their long positions and it would be prudent for investors to book some profits at current levels and don’t add any fresh long positions because the corrections could last till 9,580.

We have collated top ten data points to help you spot profitable trade.

Key Support & Resistance Level for Nifty:

The Nifty closed below the 9,850-mark on Tuesday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 9,784.35, followed by 9,741.55. If the index starts to move higher, then key resistance levels to watch out are 9,877.65, followed by 9,928.15.

Nifty Bank:

Nifty Bank closed 7 points higher at 24022.05 on Tuesday. Important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 23927.0, followed by 23831.9. On the upside, key resistance level is 24132.3 followed by 24242.5.

Call Options Data:

Maximum Call open interest (OI), of 67.17 lakh contracts, stands at strike price 10,000 which will act as a crucial resistance level for the index in July series, followed by 9,900, which now holds 61.8 lakh contracts in open interest, and 9,800, which has accumulated 30.73 lakh contracts in OI.

Call writing was seen at strike prices — 10,000 (20.23 lakh contracts added), followed by 9,900 at 17.61 lakh contracts and 10,100 at 4.73 lakh contracts additions.

Call unwinding was seen at strike prices 9,600 (3.26 lakh contracts were shed), followed by 9,700 (1.56 lakh contracts shed), 9,500 (1.27 lakh contracts shed).

Put Options Data:

Maximum Put OI of 58.63 lakh contracts was seen at strike price 9,800 which will act as a crucial base for the index in July series followed by 9,600 which has accumulated 50.61 lakh contracts in open interest, and 9,700 which now holds 49.88 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put Unwinding was seen at strike prices 9,900 (16.95 lakh contracts shed), followed by 9,700, where 6.68 lakh contracts were shed, and lastly at 9,800 (5.88 lakh contracts).

Put writing was seen at strike prices 10,400 (600 contracts added), followed by 10,300 (375 contracts added).

FII & DII Data:

The foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 317.44 crore compared to domestic institutional investors which sold Rs 975.01 crore in the Indian equity market.

Stocks with high delivery percentage:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting the delivery of the stock which means that investors are bullish on the stock.

26 stocks saw long buildup

48 stocks saw short covering:

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

88 stocks saw long unwinding:

Long Unwinding happens when there is a decrease in OI as well as in price.

53 stocks saw Short Buildup:

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates short positions being built up.