Trade Setup for Wednesday: Top 10 things you should know before Opening Bell

The Nifty witnessed a breakdown on charts but still managed to close above its crucial support level of 9,500 on Tuesday and made a strong bearish candle on the daily candlestick charts.

The Bulls tried to cover some ground which explains slightly large lower shadow. A close below 9,500 in Wednesday’s trading session could fuel further weakness. If the index breaches 9,473, the next logical target on the downside is placed around 9,430-9,300.

On the technical front, the Nifty extended its correction beyond 9,560 levels to complete its corrective structure which is in progress from the highs of 9,709, registered on 6th of June, in the form of Flat in terms of Elliot wave terminology. More downside is in offing.

As long as Nifty holds below 9,560 zone, weakness could prevail towards 9,480 and 9,450 while on the upside 9,580-9,600 is likely to act as a strong barrier on the immediate basis, suggest experts.

We have collated top ten data points on how to help you in spotting profitable trade:

Key Support & Resistance Level for Nifty:

The Nifty closed 63 points lower or 0.66 percent at 9,511.44. According to Pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 9,451.43, followed by 9,391.47. If the index starts to move higher then key resistance levels to watch out are 9,593, followed by 9,675.

Nifty Bank:

Nifty Bank closed 326 points lower or 1.3 percent at 23,216 on Tuesday. Important Pivot level which will act as crucial support for the index is placed at 22,967 followed by 22,719. On the upside, the key resistance level is 23,552 followed by 23,888.

Call Options Data:

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 83 lakh contracts stands at strike price 9,700 which will act as a crucial resistance level for the index in June series, followed by 9,600 which now holds 70 lakh contracts in open interest and 9,800 which has accumulated 53 lakh contracts in OI.

Call Writing was seen at strike price 9,500 (17 lakh contracts added), 9,600 (18 lakh contracts added), 9,700 (1.1 lakh contracts added) and 9,400 (0.9 lakh contracts added).

Call unwinding was seen at strike prices 9,800 (1.1 lakh contracts shed), 9,900 (3.5 lakh contracts shed), 10,000 (1.6 lakh contracts shed), 10,100 (0.34 lakh contracts shed) and 9,200 (0.7 lakh contracts shed).

Put Options Data:

Maximum Put OI of 51 lakh contracts was seen at strike price 9,500 which will act as a crucial base for the index in June series followed by 9,400 which has accumulated 35 lakh contracts in open interest, and 9,300 which now holds 32 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put Writing was seen at strike prices 9,400 (3 lakh contracts added) while Put Unwinding was seen at strike prices 9,500 (6.8 lakh contracts shed), 9,600 9,500 (20 lakh contracts shed), 9,700 (6.8 lakh contracts shed), 9800 (1.5 lakh contracts shed), and 10,000 (1.6 lakh contracts shed).

FII & DII Data:

The foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs292 crore compared to domestic institutional investors who sold shares worth Rs149 crore in Indian equity market.

Stocks with high Delivery%:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting the delivery of the stock which means that investors are bullish on the stock.

19 stocks saw Long Buildup:

35 stocks saw Short Covering:

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

66 stocks saw Long Unwinding:

Long Unwinding happens when there is a decrease in OI as well as in price.

89 stocks saw Short Buildup:

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates short positions being built up.