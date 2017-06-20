Trade Setup for Wednesday: Top 10 things you should know before Opening Bell

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty consolidated in a narrow range and closed just above its crucial psychological support level of 9,650 on Tuesday. The index made a small bodied bearish candle on charts as the closing level was lower than opening level.

A 'Small Bearish' candle is formed when the index trades lower, but within a defined range, throughout the session. The length of the candle signifies the range for the day.

Traders are advised to stay long on the index with a stop below 9,600 as the market is going through periods of consolidation and a breakout should happen soon which could take it above 9,700.

The index has to continue to hold above 9,620 zone to witness an up move towards its lifetime high of 9,709 and 9,750 mark while on the downside supports are seen at 9,580 and 9,550.

We have collated the top ten data points to help you spot profitable trade:

Key Support & Resistance Level for Nifty:

The Nifty closed 4 points lower or 0.04 percent at 9,653.50. According to Pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty50 is placed at 9,639, followed by 9,625. If the index starts to move higher then key resistance levels to watch out are 9,672, followed by 9,690.

Nifty Bank:

Nifty Bank closed 44 points lower or 0.19 percent at 23,697 on Tuesday. Important Pivot level which will act as crucial support for the index is placed at 23,645 followed by 23,594. On the upside, the key resistance level is 23,755 followed by 23,812.

Call Options Data:

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 66 lakh contracts stands at strike price 9,700 which will act as a crucial resistance level for the index in June series, followed by 9,800 which now holds 45 lakh contracts in open interest and 9,600 which has accumulated 35 lakh contracts in OI.

Call Writing was seen at strike price 9,700 (0.9 lakh contracts added), 9900 (0.79 lakh contracts added), and 10200 (0.2 lakh contracts added).

Call unwinding was seen at strike prices 10,000 (1.02 lakh contracts shed), 9,800 (1 lakh contracts shed), 9,600 (1.08 lakh contracts shed), 9,500 (1.1 lakh contracts shed) and 9,400 (0.2 lakh contracts shed).

Put Options Data:

Maximum Put OI of 59 lakh contracts was seen at strike price 9,600 which will act as a crucial base for the index in June series followed by 9,500 which has accumulated 56 lakh contracts in open interest, and 9,400 which now holds 45 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put Writing was seen at strike prices 9,700 (3.9 lakh contracts added). Put unwinding was seen at strike prices 10,000 (0.8 lakh contracts shed), 9,600 (3.2 lakh contracts shed), 9,500 (6.6 lakh contracts shed), and 9,400 (4.6 lakh contracts shed).

FII & DII Data:

The foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 313 crore compared to domestic institutional investors who bought shares worth Rs 477 crore in Indian equity market.

Stocks with high delivery percentage:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting the delivery of the stock which means that investors are bullish on the stock.

56 stocks saw Long Buildup:

43 stocks saw short covering:

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

28 stocks saw Long Unwinding:

Long Unwinding happens when there is a decrease in OI as well as in price.

80 stocks saw Short Buildup:

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates short positions being built up.