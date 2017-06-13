App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Jun 13, 2017 09:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Trade Setup for Wednesday: Top 10 things you should know before Opening Bell

The Nifty50 closed below its crucial 5-days exponential moving average (DEMA), 10-DEMA on Tuesday, but managed to respect its crucial support level of 9,600. It made an ‘inverted hammer’ type of pattern on the daily charts.

Kshitij Anand

Moneycontrol News

Inverted Hammer is formed in a downtrend in which the upper shadow should be twice the length of the body and there should be no lower shadow or very small lower shadow.

The index took support at its 13-DEMA placed at 9,605 and if history is something to go by then this moving average has always lent support to the index many times. A breach of 13-DEMA and 9,600-9,580 will open up possibilities for a further decline towards 9,500.

We have collated top ten data points on how to help you in spotting profitable trade:
 

Key Support & Resistance Level for Nifty:

The Nifty closed 9 points lower or 0.10 percent at 9,606. According to Pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty50 is placed at 9,583, followed by 9,560. If the index starts to move higher then key resistance levels to watch out are 9,642, followed by 9,677.

Nifty Bank:

Nifty Bank closed 7 points higher or 0.03 percent at 23,477 on Monday. Important Pivot level which will act as crucial support for the index is placed at 23,411 followed by 23,345. On the upside, the key resistance level is 23,579 followed by 23,681.

Call Options Data:

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 64 lakh contracts stands at strike price 9,700 which will act as a crucial resistance level for the index in June series, followed by 9,600 which now holds 49 lakh contracts in open interest and 9,800 which has accumulated 47 lakh contracts in OI.

Call writing was seen at strike prices 9,600 (1.5 lakh contracts added), 9,700 (1.9 lakh contracts added), 9,800 (0.6 lakh contracts added), and 9,900 (0.4 lakh contracts added).

Call unwinding was seen at strike prices 10,000 (0.28 lakh contracts shed), 9,400 (0.3 lakh contracts shed), and 9,300 (0.16 lakh contracts shed).

1111

Put Options Data:

Maximum Put OI of 71 lakh contracts was seen at strike price 9,500 which will act as a crucial base for the index in June series followed by 9,600 which has accumulated 55.80 lakh contracts in open interest, and 9,400 which now holds 55.15 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put Writing was seen at strike prices 9,500 (0.3 lakh contracts added), 9,700 (0.4 lakh contracts added), and 9,300 (0.57 lakh contracts added).

Put Unwinding was seen at strike prices 9,600 (0.3 lakh contracts shed), 9,800 (0.12 lakh contracts shed), 10,000 (0.3 lakh contracts shed) and 9,400 (1.1 lakh contracts shed).

22222

FII & DII Data:

The foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs312 crore compared to domestic institutional investors who bought shares worth Rs305 crore in Indian equity market.

Stocks with high Delivery%:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting the delivery of the stock which means that investors are bullish on the stock.

33333

36 stocks saw Long Buildup:

44444

52 stocks saw short covering:

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

55555

47 stocks saw Long Unwinding:

Long Unwinding happens when there is a decrease in OI as well as in price.

66666

72 stocks saw Short Buildup:

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates short positions being built up.

77777

tags #Business #markets

