Trade Setup for Tuesday: Top 10 things you should know before the Opening Bell

Kshitij Anand

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty50 had reached a record high of 9,687.20 points on Monday before closing the day at 9,675.10, up by 21.60 points from yesterday. The index made a short bull candle pattern on the daily candlestick charts.

A 'Small Bullish' candle is formed when the index trades higher throughout the sessions but in a defined range. The length of the candle signifies the range for the day.

Investors who are long should remain long while for those who are planning to initiate fresh long positions should await a breakout above 9,700 before coming fresh capital in markets, experts suggest. A close below 9,633 could put bears in charge of Dalal Street, they say.

We have collated top ten data points on how to help you in spotting profitable trade:

Key Support & Resistance Level for Nifty:

The Nifty closed 21 points higher or 0.22 percent at 9,675.10. According to the Pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty50 is placed at 9,648, followed by 9,621. If the index starts to move higher, then the key resistance levels to watch out for are 9,694, followed by 9,714.

Nifty Bank:

The Nifty Bank closed 83 points higher or 0.36 percent at 23,459 on Monday. The Important Pivot levels which will act as a crucial support for the index is placed at 23,374 followed by 23,289. On the upside, the key resistance level is 23,519 followed by 23,579.

Call Options Data:

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 46 lakh contracts stands at a strike price of Rs 9,700, which will act as a crucial resistance level for the index in the June series, followed by 9,800 which now holds 42.07 lakh contracts in OI and 9,600 which accumulated 42 lakh contracts in OI.

Call writing was seen at strike prices 9,800 (2.8 lakh contracts added), 9,900 (3.2 lakh contracts added), and 10,000 (0.6 lakh contracts added).

Call unwinding was seen at strike prices 10,100 (0.17 lakh contracts shed), 9,700 (2.6 lakh contracts shed), 9,500 (2.8 lakh contracts shed), and 9,400 (0.7 lakh contracts shed).

Put Options Data:

Maximum Put OI of 64 lakh contracts was seen at strike price 9,500 which will act as a crucial base for the index in June series followed by 9,400 which has accumulated 59 lakh contracts in open interest, and 9,600 which now holds 57 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put Writing was seen at strike prices 9,500 (5.8 lakh contracts added), followed by 9,600 (10.5 lakh contracts were added), 9,700 (5.4 lakh contracts added) and 9,800 (1.5 lakh contracts added).

Put Unwinding was seen at strike prices 9,300 (1.07 lakh contracts shed), 9,200 (0.4 lakh contracts shed) and 9,100 (2.3 lakh contracts shed).

FII & DII Data:

The Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 477 crores, as compared to the Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) who bought shares worth Rs 14 crores in Indian equity market.

Stocks with high Delivery Percentages:

High delivery percentage suggests that the investors are accepting the delivery of the stock which means that investors are bullish on the stock in question.

74 stocks saw a Long Buildup:

A Long Buildup is an increase in the OI and an increase in the price.

48 stocks saw Short Covering:

A short covering is a decrease in OI along with an increase in the price.

39 stocks saw Long Unwinding:

Long Unwinding happens when there is a decrease in OI as well as in price.

48 stocks saw Short Buildup:

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates short positions being built up.