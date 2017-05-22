Trade Setup for Tuesday: Top 10 things you should know before Opening Bell

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty50 closed below its 5-days exponential moving average (DEMA) at 9,438 on Monday, up 10 points, but made a bearish candle on the charts as the closing level was lower than the opening level.

The index is consolidating in a narrow range and as long as Nifty50 holds above 9,400, upside trend still remains intact and traders should not get alarmed by small intraday corrections.

It appears that trend will continue to be sideways and directionless as long as Nifty50 trades below 9,532 which is its record high. While a break below 9,400 could exert further downside pressure on the index.

We have collated top ten data points to help you spot profitable trade:

Key Support & Resistance Level for Nifty

The Nifty50 closed below its crucial support level of 5-DEMA on Monday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty50 is placed at 9,411, followed by 9,384. If the index starts to move higher then key resistance levels to watch out are 9,481, followed by 9,525.

Nifty Bank

Nifty Bank closed 116 points lower or 0.5 percent at 22,652 on Monday. Important Pivot level which will act as crucial support for the index is placed at 22,554, followed by 22,455. On the upside, the key resistance level is 22,834 followed by 23,016.

Call Options Data

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 65 lakh contracts stands at strike price 9,500 which will act as a crucial resistance level for the index in May series, followed by 9,600 which now holds 53 lakh contracts in open interest and 9,400 which has accumulated 36 lakh contracts in OI.

Call Writing was seen at strike prices 9,400 (1.9 lakh contracts added), followed by 9,500 (4.1 lakh contracts added), 9,600 (3.8 lakh contracts added) and 9,700 (0.5 lakh contracts added).

Call unwinding was seen at strike prices 9,300 (1.9 lakh contracts shed), 9,100 (0.4 lakh contracts shed), 9,000 (0.3 lakh contracts shed), and 9,800 (0.2 lakh contracts shed).

Put Options Data

Maximum Put OI of 64 lakh contracts was seen at strike price 9,300 which will act as a crucial base for the index in May series followed by 9,400 which has accumulated 57 lakh contracts in open interest, and 9,000 which now holds 45 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at strike prices 9,400 (0.9 lakh contracts added). Put Unwinding was seen at strike prices 9,500 (1.7 lakh contracts shed), 9,600 (0.3 lakh contracts shed), 9,200 (1.3 lakh contracts shed), 9,300 (1.04 lakh contracts shed), 9100 (1.35 lakh contracts shed) and 8,900 (1.4 lakh contracts shed).

FII & DII Data

The foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs321 crore compared to domestic institutional investors who bought Rs1,263 crore in Indian equity market.

Stocks with high Delivery Percentage

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting the delivery of the stock which means that investors are bullish on the stock.

29 stocks saw Long Buildup:

21 stocks saw Short Covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

45 stocks saw Long Unwinding:

Long Unwinding happens when there is a decrease in OI as well as in price.

107 stocks saw Short Buildup:

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates short positions being built up.