Trade Setup for Tuesday: Top 10 things you should know before Opening Bell

The Nifty50 took support near its 5-days exponential moving average (DEMA) and closed above its crucial support level of 9,300 on Monday. The index made a ‘Doji’ type of indecisive pattern on the daily candlestick charts which point towards further consolidation.

A 'Doji' formation is a neutral pattern and does not give any information about the future trend, but it conveys indecisiveness between bulls and bears.

It appears that, after the recent price damage on Friday, upside for time being shall remain capped around 9,370 levels unless Nifty50 registers a fresh breakout above the said levels on closing basis, suggest experts.

Till then one can expect the trend to remain sideways with a negative bias. The short-term traders are advised to remain cautious and should watch the level of 9,269 on the downside.

We have collated top ten data points on how to help you in spotting profitable trade:

Key Support & Resistance Level for Nifty:

The Nifty50 closed above its crucial support level of 9,300 but around its 5-DEMA placed at 9,311. According to Pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty50 is placed at 9,295, followed by 9,276. If the index starts to move higher then key resistance levels to watch out are 9,335, followed by 9,357.

Nifty Bank:

Nifty Bank closed 162 points higher or 0.7 percent at 22,767 on Monday. Important Pivot level which will act as crucial support for the index is placed at 22,654, followed by 22,542. On the upside, the key resistance level is 22,857 followed by 22,947.

Call Options Data:

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 57 lakh contracts stands at strike price 9,400 which will act as a crucial resistance level for the index in May series, followed by 9,500 which now holds 54 lakh contracts in open interest and 9,300 which has accumulated 33 lakh contracts in OI.

Call Writing was seen at strike prices 9,300 (1.1 lakh contracts added), followed by 9,400 (2.6 lakh contracts added), 9,500 (2.5 lakh contracts added), and 9,600 (1.6 lakh contracts added). Marginal Call unwinding was seen at strike prices 9,200, 9,100, 9000, 8,900, and 8,800.

Put Options Data:

Maximum Put OI of 53 lakh contracts was seen at strike price 9,300 which will act as a crucial base for the index in May series followed by 9,200 which has accumulated 48 lakh contracts in open interest, and 9,000 which now holds 46 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at strike prices 9,300 (4.4 lakh contracts added), followed by 9,400 (3.6 lakh contracts added), 9,200 (2.1 lakh contracts added), and 9,100 (1.3 lakh contracts added). Put Unwinding was seen at strike prices 8,900 (0.4 lakh contracts shed).

FII & DII Data:

The foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs542 crore compared to domestic institutional investors who bought Rs663 crore in Indian equity market.

Stocks with high Delivery%:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting the delivery of the stock which means that investors are bullish on the stock.

82 socks saw Long Buildup:

66 stocks saw short covering:

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

16 stocks saw Long Unwinding:

Long Unwinding happens when there is a decrease in OI as well as in price.

41 stocks saw Short Buildup:

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates short positions being built up.