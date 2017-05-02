Trade Setup for Tuesday: Top 10 things you should know before Opening Bell

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty50 closed above its crucial resistance level of 9,300 on Friday and made a bearish candle on the daily charts. But, on the weekly charts, the momentum remains intact as the index registered a bullish candle.

A bearish candle is formed when the closing level is less than the opening level, how much the gap between the close and open doesn't matter. However, Friday’s marginal profit booking decline should not bother bulls.

The Nifty50 made two consecutive bearish candles in a row but for the week it made a bullish candle on the charts which suggest the uptrend still remains intact.

However, a break below 8,720 could put further pressure on the bulls while a break above 9,367 will continue the upward journey for the bulls, suggest experts.

The market was shut on May 1, Monday, on account of Maharashtra Day.

Key Support & Resistance Level for Nifty:

The Nifty50 closed above its crucial support level of 9,300 with a loss of 38 points to 9,304. It registered a record high of 9,367.15 and closed 2 percent higher for the week ended April 28.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty50 is placed at 9,276.65, followed by 9,249.25. If the index starts to move higher then key resistance levels to watch out are 9,337.05, followed by 9,370.05.

Nifty Bank:

Nifty Bank closed 31 points higher or 0.14 percent at 22,358.25 on Friday. Important Pivot level which will act as crucial support for the index is placed at 22,232, followed by 22,107. On the upside, the key resistance level is 22,433 followed by 22,508.

Call Options Data:

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 42 lakh contracts stands at strike price 9,500 which will act as a crucial resistance level for the index in May series, followed by 9,400 which now holds 35 lakh contracts in open interest and 9,600 which has accumulated 23 lakh contracts in OI.

Call Writing was seen at strike prices 9,300 (3.4 lakh contracts added), followed by 9,400 (3.01 lakh contracts added), 9,200 (0.94 lakh contracts added), 9,100 (0.91 lakh contracts added) and 9,700 (2.1 lakh contracts added).

Call unwinding was seen at strike prices 9,600 (0.9 lakh contracts were shed), followed by marginal decline in strike prices 9000, 8900, and 8800.

Put Options Data:

Maximum Put OI of 43 lakh contracts was seen at strike price 9,000 which will act as a crucial base for the index in May series followed by 9,100 which has accumulated 39 lakh contracts in open interest, and 9,200 which now holds 34 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at strike prices 8,900 (2.6 lakh contracts added), followed by 9,100 (7.07 lakh contracts added), 9,200 (4.9 lakh contracts added), and 9,300 (5.5 lakh contracts added). Put Unwinding was seen at strike prices 9,400 (0.49 lakh contracts shed).

FII & DII Data:

The foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs1,150 crore compared to domestic institutional investors who bought Rs1,684 crore in Indian equity market.

Stocks with high Delivery%:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting the delivery of the stock which means that investors are bullish on the stock.

79 socks saw Long Buildup:

21 stocks saw short covering:

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

10 stocks saw Long Unwinding:

Long Unwinding happens when there is a decrease in OI as well as in price.

77 stocks saw Short Buildup:

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates short positions being built up.