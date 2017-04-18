Trade Setup for Tuesday: Top 10 things you should know before Opening Bell

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty managed to bounce back to close near its opening level making a ‘Doji’ kind of pattern on the daily candlestick charts on Monday.

Although 'Doji' is a neutral chart pattern and often signals indecisiveness among bulls as well as bears, it could be a precursor to the corrective or consolidation phase for the next couple of trading sessions.

The trend will turn on the upside if Nifty decisively closes above its 20-days exponential moving average (DEMA) placed at 9,157.28. On the other hand, any sell-off below 9,120 levels shall see the indices heading towards its critical support levels placed around 9,000.

We have collated top ten data points to help you in spotting profitable trade:

Key Support & Resistance Level for Nifty:

The Nifty closed below its 20-days exponential moving average (DEMA) placed at 9,141. According to Pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 9,119, followed by 9,100. If the index starts to move higher, then key resistance levels to watch out are 9,159.45, followed by 9,179.60

Nifty Bank:

Nifty Bank closed 39 points lower or 0.18 percent at 21,647 on Monday. Important Pivot level which will act as crucial support for the index is placed at 21,568, followed by 21,489. On the upside, the key resistance level is 21,735, followed by 21,822.

Call Options Data:

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 51 lakh contracts stands at strike price 9,300 which will act as a crucial resistance level for the index in April series, followed by 9,200 which now holds 49 lakh contracts in open interest and 9,500 which has accumulated 37 lakh contracts in OI.

Call Writing was seen at strike prices 9,100 (3 lakh contracts added), followed by 9,200 (4.9 lakh contracts added) and 9,300 (1.8 lakh contracts added).

Call unwinding was seen at strike prices 9,000 (0.3 lakh contracts were shed), followed by 8,800 (0.53 lakh contracts shed), 8,700 (0.62 lakh contracts shed), and 8,600 (0.78 lakh contracts shed).

Put Options Data:

Maximum Put OI of 58 lakh contracts was seen at strike price of 9,000 which will act as a crucial base for the index in April series followed by 9,100, which has accumulated 55 lakh contracts in open interest, and 8,900 which now holds 40 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at strike prices of 8,800 (0.5 lakh contracts added), followed by 8,900 (2.9 lakh contracts added), 9000 (0.9 lakh contracts) and 9,100 (4 lakh contracts added).

Put Unwinding was seen at strike prices 9,300 (0.78 lakh contracts shed), followed by 9,400 (0.95 lakh contracts shed), and 9,200 (3.6 lakh contracts shed).

“We have seen fresh Put writing at 9100, 9000 and 8900 strikes while Call writing is seen at strike prices 9,100, 9,150, 9,200, 9,250 and 9,300,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives, and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

“Fresh Call and Put writing at most of the nearby strikes indicates that the market got stuck in the grip of option writers and reason being it would continue to be in this broader trading range for next coming sessions,” he said.

FII & DII Data:

The foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 250 crore compared to domestic institutional investors who also sold Rs 52 crore in the Indian equity market.

Stocks with high delivery percentage:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting the delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on the stock.

43 stocks saw Long Buildup:

40 stocks saw short covering:

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

42 stocks saw Long Unwinding:

Long Unwinding happens when there is a decrease in OI as well as in price.

65 stocks saw Short Buildup:

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates short positions being built up.