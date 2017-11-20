Trade Setup for Tuesday: Top 10 things you should know before Opening Bell

The Nifty, which started on a muted note, failed to reclaim its crucial resistance level of 10,300 for the second consecutive day and made a small bull candle type of pattern on the daily candlestick charts on Monday.

The bulls failed to push the momentum and succumbed under selling pressure near its crucial resistance level placed around 10,300. The momentum will be in favour of bulls once Nifty closes above 10,411, suggest experts.

Investors are advised to trade with caution and keep strict stop losses to avoid getting stuck on the wrong side of the trade. The Nifty which opened at 10,287 slipped to hit an intraday low of 10,261.50, and a high of 10,309.

“It was a day of consolidation on the bourses as Nifty moved in an extremely narrow range of 48 points but interestingly it bounced back after dipping into the last Friday’s gap zone of 10,268-10,344 levels,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

We have collated the top ten data points to help you spot profitable trade.

Key Support & Resistance Level for Nifty:

The Nifty closed at 10,298.8 on Monday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,270.27, followed by 10,241.73. If the index starts to move higher, key resistance levels to watch out for are 10,318.57 and 10,338.33.

Nifty Bank:

Nifty Bank closed at 25768.6 on Monday. Important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 25,699.13, followed by 25,629.67. On the upside, key resistance level is 25,820.63 followed by 25,872.67.

Call Options Data:

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 63.37 lakh contracts stands at strike price 10,500, which will act as a crucial resistance level for the index in the November series, followed by 10,400, which now holds 50.91 lakh contracts in open interest, and 10,600, which has accumulated 42.01 lakh contracts in OI.

Call writing was seen at strike prices — 10,300 (4.27 lakh contracts added), followed by 10,500 (3.42 lakh contracts) and 10,400, which added 2.11 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at strike prices of 10,200 (1.16 lakh contracts were shed), followed by 10,100, which shed 0.99 lakh contracts.

Put Options Data:

Maximum Put OI of 55.38 lakh contracts was seen at strike price 10,200 which will act as a crucial base for the index in November series, followed by 10,000, which has accumulated 50.05 lakh contracts in open interest, and 10,300, which now holds 46.95 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at a strike price of 10,200, which saw the addition of 7.06 lakh contracts, along with 10,000, which saw the addition of 3.47 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at strike prices of 10,400 (0.88 lakh contracts shed), along with 9,900 (0.81 lakh contracts).

FII & DII Data:

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 358.74 crore compared to domestic institutional investors who bought Rs 613 crore in the Indian equity market on Monday, data available with the NSE showed.

Stocks with high delivery percentage:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting the delivery of the stock which means that investors are bullish on the stock.

83 stocks saw long buildup

49 stocks saw short covering:

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

52 stocks saw short buildup:

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates short positions being built up.

29 stocks saw long unwinding

Long Unwinding happens when there is a decrease in OI as well as in price.