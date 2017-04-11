Trade Setup for Tuesday: Top 10 things you should know before Opening Bell

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty closed below its crucial psychological level of 5-days exponential moving average (DEMA) of 9,204 on Monday and made a ?Bearish Belt Hold? kind of pattern on the daily candlestick charts.

The index closed below its 5-day exponential moving average but managed to hold around its 10-day exponential moving average (DEMA). But the next crucial support for the index is placed at its 13-DEMA placed at 9,165.35.

History suggests that the Nifty managed to bounce back from this average numerous number of times. Hence, a break below this average will confirm negative bias for the index.

Any decisive breakout could take the index towards its next crucial support of 9000 levels, suggest experts. Resistance are placed at 9,250 and 9,280 levels.

We have collated top ten data points on how to help you in spotting profitable trade:

Key Support & Resistance Level for Nifty:

The Nifty slipped below its 5-DEMA placed at 9,204 but closed around its 10-DEMA. According to Pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty50 is placed at 9,162, followed by 9,143 and 9,111.52 If the index starts to move higher then key resistance levels to watch out are 9,213, followed by 9,244, and 9,263.

Nifty Bank:

Nifty Bank closed 89 points higher or 0.42 percent at 21,520 on Monday. Important Pivot level which will act as crucial support for the index is placed at 21,426, followed by 21,333, and 21,270. On the upside, the key resistance level is 21,582, followed by 21,645 and 21,738.

Call Options Data:

On the options front, maximum Call open interest (OI) of 48 lakh contracts stands at strike price 9,500 which will act as a crucial resistance level for the index, followed by 9,300 which now holds 43 lakh contracts in open interest and 9,400 which has accumulated 42 lakh contracts in OI.

Call Writing was seen at strike prices 9,200 (4.2 lakh contracts added), followed by 9,400 (3.09 lakh contracts added), and 9,700 (2.4 lakh contracts added).

Call unwinding was seen at strike prices 9,500 (0.5 lakh contracts were shed), followed by 9,600 (1.7 lakh contracts shed), and 9,300 (1.3 lakh contracts were shed).

Put Options Data:

Maximum Put OI of 53.9 lakh contracts was seen at strike price 9,000 which will act as a crucial base for the index in April series followed by 9,100 which has accumulated 49 lakh contracts in open interest, and 9,200 which now holds 38 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at strike prices 8,800 (2.6 lakh contracts added), followed by 8,900 (2.3 lakh contracts added), 9,100 (1.2 lakh contracts added), 9,200 (1.4 lakh contracts added).

Put Unwinding was seen at strike prices 9,000 (0.08 lakh contracts shed), followed by 9,500 (0.52 lakh contracts shed), and 9,600 (0.10 lakh contracts shed).

?We have seen fresh Put writing at strike prices 9,200, 9,100 and 9,050 which are supporting the market on decline while fresh Call writing was seen at strike prices 9,200 is restricting its upside to 9,250-9,280 zone,? Chandan Taparia, Derivatives and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

FII & DII Data:

The foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 716 crore compared to domestic institutional investors who sold Rs 202 crore in Indian equity market.

Stocks with high delivery percentage:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting the delivery of the stock which means that investors are bullish on the stock.

75 stocks saw Long Buildup:

54 stocks saw short covering:

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

17 stocks saw Long Unwinding:

Long Unwinding happens when there is a decrease in OI as well as in price.

44 stocks saw Short Buildup:

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates short positions being built up.