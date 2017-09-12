Trade setup for Tuesday: Top 10 things you should know before Opening Bell

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty closed above its crucial resistance level of 10,000 for the first time since August 7 and made a strong bullish candle on the daily candlestick charts.

A bullish candle that was formed on the daily charts on Monday after lacklustre trading in the past five trading session signifies that the market witnessed a breakout and a sustain close above 10,020-10,080 would open room for further upside till 10,137.

The Nifty opened at 9,971 and rose to an intraday high of 10,028.65 before closing the day 71 points higher from its previous close at 9,934.80. It slipped marginally to 9,968.80 which created a small lower shadow.

The Nifty index surpassed its immediate hurdle placed at 9,980 levels. It registered the highest daily close in last 23 trading sessions and managed to close above psychological 10,000-mark.

“The Nifty formed a bullish candle on the daily chart and supports are gradually shifting higher. Now, it has to continue to hold above 9,980 zone to witness an up move towards 10,050 and then towards 10080 levels while on the downside supports are seen at 9,928 than 9,880 levels,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

We have collated top ten data points on how to help you in spotting profitable trade:

Key Support & Resistance Level for Nifty:

The Nifty closed at 10,006.05 on Monday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 9,973.63, followed by 9,941.27. If the index starts to move higher, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,033.53 and 10,061.07.

Nifty Bank:

The Nifty Bank closed at 24,672.25 on Monday. Important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 24,508.5, followed by 24,344.8. On the upside, key resistance levels are 24,785.6, followed by 24,899.

Call Options Data:

Maximum call open interest (OI) of 39.47 lakh contracts stands at strike price 10,000, which will act as a crucial resistance level for the index in the September series, followed by 10,200, which now holds 36.34 lakh contracts in open interest, and 10,100, which has accumulated 35.65 lakh contracts in OI.

Call writing was seen at strike prices 10,200, which saw the addition of 4.72 lakh contracts, followed by 10,100, which saw the addition of 0.37 lakh contracts and 10,300, which saw the addition of 0.23 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at strike price of 10,000, which saw shedding of 7. 87 lakh contracts, followed by 9,900, which saw shedding of 4.21 lakh contracts and 9,800 strike price, which saw the shedding of 4.13 lakh contracts.

Put Options Data:

Maximum Put OI of 57.41 lakh contracts was seen at strike price 9,900, which will act as a crucial base for the index in September series, followed by 9,800, which now holds 51.92 lakh contracts and 9,700, which has now accumulated 50.63 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at strike prices 10,000 (10.39 lakh contracts added), followed by 9,900 (5.63 lakh contracts added) and 9,800 which saw an addition of 2.13 lakh contracts.

Meanwhile, Put unwinding was seen at the strike price of 9,600, which saw 6.78 lakh contracts being shed, followed by 2.36 lakh contracts at 9,700 and 9,500 price at 1.09 lakh contracts.

FII & DII Data:

Foreign institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 392.52 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 877.37 crore on Monday.

Stocks with high delivery percentage:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting the delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on the stock.

127 stocks saw long build-up:

28 stocks saw short covering:

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

51 stocks saw short build-up:

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates short positions being built up.

4 stocks saw long unwinding:

Long unwinding happens when there is a decrease in OI as well as in price.