Trade setup for Tuesday: Top 10 things you should know before Opening Bell

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty, which opened on a muted note extended losses in the second half of the trading sessions after it breached most of its short-term moving averages on the lower side. The index formed a ‘Bearish Engulfing’ pattern as it wiped out gains made in previous sessions.

The index managed to recoup losses and closed above 9,900 levels. The index now trades below its crucial support level of 9,950-9,926 and if bears maintain their foothold on D-Street on Tuesday then further consolidation cannot be ruled out.

A bearish engulfing pattern is a two candlestick pattern — the first is white and the second is black. The black body must totally engulf the body of the first white candlestick.

The Nifty opened at 9,984 and rose marginally to touch its intraday high of 9,988 but then bears took control and push the index by over 100 points to touch its intraday low of 9,861 — which made a long lower shadow. It finally closed 61 points lower at 9,912.

The long lower shadow with the recovery of 52 points from the day’s low appears to be in line with a larger corrective pattern indicating a rangebound move, going forward, preferably in the zone of 10,000–9,700 levels, suggest experts.

“The Nifty registered almost a Bearish Engulfing kind of formation as Monday’s Candle body eclipsed previous trading session's price range completely that too after retracing around 62 percent of entire fall from the highs of 10,137–9,685 levels suggesting either limited upside or end of pullback attempt,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist–Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“If Monday’s high of 9,988 is going to be the top, traders should prepare themselves for a retest of 9,685-levels over a period of time whereas upsides, if any beyond 9,988, shall continue to be limited and traders should make use of them only to lighten up their long positions,” he said.

We have collated top ten data points to help you spot profitable trade.

The Nifty closed at 9,912.85 on Monday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 9,853.1, followed by 9,793.35. If the index starts to move higher, key resistance levels to watch out are 9,980.5 and 10,048.15.

Nifty Bank:

The Nifty Bank closed 197.15 points lower at 24,236.85 on Monday. Important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 24,109.03, followed by 23,981.27. On the upside, key resistance levels are 24,411.93, followed by 24,587.07.

Call Options Data:

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 44.68 lakh contracts stands at strike price 10,000, which will act as a crucial resistance level for the index in the September series, followed by 10,100, which now holds 32.6 lakh contracts in open interest, and 10,200, which has accumulated 27.49 lakh contracts in OI.

Call writing was seen at strike prices 10,000 (9.61 lakh contracts added), 9,900 (6.85 lakh contracts added), and 10,100, which saw the addition of 6.74 lakh contracts.

Meanwhile, Call unwinding was seen at strike prices 9,500 (0.41 lakh contracts were shed), followed by 9,400 (0.19 lakh contracts shed), and 9,700, which shed 0.15 lakh contracts.

Put Options Data:

Maximum Put OI of 44.67 lakh contracts was seen at strike price 9,700, which will act as a crucial base for the index in September series, followed by 9,800, which now holds 36.63 lakh contracts and 9,500, which has now accumulated 34.48 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at strike prices 9,700 (4.39 lakh contracts added), followed by 9,600 (2.62 lakh contracts added) and 9,400, which saw an addition of 1.12 lakh contracts.

Meanwhile, Put unwinding was seen at strike prices 10,000 (2.89 lakh contracts shed), followed by 9,900, where 2.2 lakh contracts were shed and 9,800, which saw the shedding of 0.57 lakh contracts.

FII & DII Data:

While foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 873.91 crore, domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 49.1 crore in the Indian equity market on Monday.

Stocks with high delivery percentage:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting the delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on the stock.

25 stocks saw long build-up:

13 stocks saw short covering:

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

99 stocks saw short build-up:

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates short positions being built up.

71 stocks saw long unwinding:

Long Unwinding happens when there is a decrease in OI as well as in price.