Trade setup for Tuesday: Top 10 things you should know before Opening Bell

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty, which opened with a gap on the upside, failed to keep the momentum going as the index closed near its opening level forming a ‘Doji’ kind of pattern on the daily candlestick charts on Monday.

After a volatile week, Nifty started on a positive note and reclaimed its crucial psychological resistance level of 9,900 and 20-days exponential moving average (DEMA) placed around 9,873 which is a positive sign for the bulls.

A 'Doji' is formed when the index opens and then closes approximately around the same level. The candle appears like a cross sign because there is a wide movement on either side.

A 'Doji' is a neutral chart pattern and traders should base their investment decision based on today’s price movement and see how the index behaves in the next few sessions.

The Nifty opened at 9,907.15 and closed at 9,912.80 thus forming a ‘Doji’ pattern. It rose to an intraday high of 9,925.75 making a small upper shadow and fell to an intraday low of 9,882 which made the long lower shadow.

The Nifty index opened positive and rose for the fourth consecutive session in a row. It has been making higher lows from the last four trading sessions.

For the momentum to continue, the index must hold above 9,880 and close above 9,948 which would open room for further upside towards Mount 10K, suggest experts.

“The Nifty registered a Doji kind of indecisive formation after moving in a narrow range of 43 points suggesting that it is not yet out of the woods. Hence, the immediate course of action for bulls should be to take off 9948 levels and push the indices towards 10,000 mark,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“If the index trades below 9948 levels, the threat of resuming the sharp correction continues to loom large on the market participants. We advise traders to remain cautious and avoid long positions for time being till 9,948 is decisively crossed,” he said.

Here are the top ten data points to help you spot profitable trade.

Key Support & Resistance Level for Nifty:

The Nifty closed at 9,912.8 on Monday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 9,887.95, followed by 9,863.1. If the index starts to move higher, key resistance levels to watch out are 9,931.7 and 9,950.6.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank closed 102.9 points higher at 24,377.1 on Monday. Important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 24,311.47, followed by 24,245.84. On the upside, key resistance level are 24,432.57, followed by 24,488.04.

Call Options Data

Maximum call open interest (OI) of 58.69 lakh contracts stand at a strike price of 10,000, which will act as a crucial resistance level for the index in the August series, followed by 9,900, which now holds 48.26 lakh contracts in open interest, and 10,100, which has accumulated 46.67 lakh contracts in OI.

Call writing was seen at strike prices 9,900 (5.18 lakh contracts added), followed by 10,100, which saw the addition of 3.41 lakh contracts.

Meanwhile, call unwinding was seen at strike prices 9,800 (8.71 lakh contracts were shed), followed by 9,700 (2.62 lakh contracts shed), and 9,600 which shed 1.64 lakh contracts.

Put Options Data

Maximum Put OI of 65.38 lakh contracts were seen at a strike price 9,800, which will act as a crucial base for the index in August series, followed by 9,500, which now holds 51.73 lakh contracts and 9,900, which has now accumulated 47.15 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at strike prices 9,900 (12.73 lakh contracts added), followed by 9,800 (4.06 lakh contracts added) and 9,500 which saw an addition of 1.38 lakh contracts.

Meanwhile, put unwinding was seen at strike prices 9,700 (6.95 lakh contracts shed), followed by 10,100, where 1.93 lakh contracts were shed and 9,400, which saw the shedding of 1.38 lakh contracts.

FII & DII Data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 124.74 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 476.26 crore in the Indian equity market on Monday.

Stocks with high delivery percentage

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting the delivery of the stock which means that investors are bullish on the stock.

96 stocks saw long build-up

63 stocks saw short covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

40 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates short positions being built up.

15 stocks saw long unwinding

Long unwinding happens when there is a decrease in OI as well as in price.