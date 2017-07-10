Trade Setup for Tuesday: Top 10 things you should know before Opening Bell

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty, which rose to a record high of 9,782.15, witnessed some bit of volatility as NSE remained shut for almost three hours on account of technical glitch on Monday.

The index broke above previous record high of 9,709 and made a strong bullish candle on charts which now opens the deck for 10,000 levels on the Nifty in the short term.

The Nifty which opened at 9,719.30 rose to a record high of 9,782.15. It slipped to 9,646.45 before closing at 9,771.05, up 105.25 points.

The Bulls finally took charge of D-Street and now a hold above 9,700 would take the index towards new highs of 9,800-10,000, suggest experts.

However, there is one thing which does not convince traders and that is volumes which remained lacklustre despite a big move in the index.

The index continued its formation of higher lows for sixth consecutive sessions and till this formation doesn’t negate market is likely to cherish the bullish sentiment.

The Nifty registered a decisive breakout above 9,709 levels after 4 weeks of corrective consolidation phase with a solid intraday gain of above 100 points after a long time. On the downside, the index has a strong support placed around 9,600-9,650.

We have collated top ten data points on how to help you in spotting profitable trade:

Key Support & Resistance Level for Nifty:

The Nifty closed 105.25 points higher or 1.09 percent at 9,771.50. According to Pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 9,684.29, followed by 9,597.52. If the index starts to move higher then key resistance levels to watch out are 9,819.99, followed by 9,868.92.

Nifty Bank:

Nifty Bank closed 225.9 points higher or 0.96 percent at 23,675.05 on Monday. Important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index is placed at 23,321.73 followed by 22,968.37. On the upside, the key resistance level is 23,996.63 followed by 24,318.17.

Call Options Data:

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 40.14 lakh contracts stands at strike price 9,8000 which will act as a crucial resistance level for the index in the July series, followed by 9,700 which now holds 38.45 lakh contracts in open interest and 10,000 which has accumulated 36.93 lakh contracts in OI.

Call writing was seen at strike prices 9,900 (4.61 lakh contracts added), followed by 10,200 (1.63 lakh contracts added) and 9,800 (1.6 lakh contracts added).

Call unwinding was seen at the strike price of 9,600 which saw shedding of 6.76 lakh contracts in open interest, followed by 9,500 (3.26 lakh contracts shed) and 9,700 (2.32 lakh contracts shed).

Put Options Data:

Maximum Put OI of 67.24 lakh contracts was seen at strike price 9,600, which will act as a crucial base for the index in July series, followed by 9,500 which has accumulated 60.66 lakh contracts in open interest, and 9,400 which now holds 57.17 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put Writing was seen at strike prices of 9,700 (21.11 lakh contracts added), followed by strike prices 9,600 (10.20 lakh contracts added), and 9,800 (5.25 lakh contracts added).

Put unwinding was seen at the strike price of 9,300, which saw shedding of 6.17 lakh contracts in open interest, followed by 9,200 (4.99 lakh contracts shed).

FII & DII Data:

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 102.27 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 894.57 crore in the Indian equity market.

Stocks with high delivery percentage:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting the delivery of the stock which means that investors are bullish on the stock.

46 stocks saw Long Buildup:

134 stocks saw Short Covering:

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

17 stocks saw Long Unwinding:

Long Unwinding happens when there is a decrease in OI as well as in price.

14 stocks saw Short Buildup:

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates short positions being built up.