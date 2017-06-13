Trade Setup for Tuesday: Top 10 things you should know before Opening Bell

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty50 closed below its crucial psychological support level of 9,650 on Monday and made a bearish candle on the daily candlestick charts as the closing level was lower than the opening level.

A bearish candle is formed when the closing level is lower than the opening level. Formation of a bearish candle after ‘Hammer’ kind of pattern on charts does not auger well for the bulls.

The index has already started to formed lower highs and lower lows which signify a loss of momentum. The index will come under selling pressure if it breaches 9,600 convincingly. Traders are advised to lighten up positions and trade cautiously.

Key Support & Resistance Level for Nifty:

The Nifty closed 51 points lower or 0.54 percent at 9,616. According to Pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty50 is placed at 9,594, followed by 9,572. If the index starts to move higher then key resistance levels to watch out are 9,642, followed by 9,669.

Nifty Bank:

Nifty Bank closed 22 points lower or 0.93 percent at 23,470 on Monday. An important Pivot level which is placed at 23,398 will act as a crucial support for the index is placed at followed by 23,325. On the upside, the key resistance level is 23,586 followed by 23,702.

Call Options Data:

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 62 lakh contracts stands at strike price 9,700 which will act as a crucial resistance level for the index in June series, followed by 9,600 which now holds 48 lakh contracts in open interest and 9,800 which has accumulated 46 lakh contracts in OI.

Call writing was seen at strike prices 9,600 (9.09 lakh contracts added), 9,700 (6.2 lakh contracts added), 9,800 (1.4lakh contracts added), and 10,000 (3.5 lakh contracts added).

Call unwinding was seen at strike prices 9,900 (3.2 lakh contracts shed), 10,100 (0.2 lakh contracts shed), and 9,400 (0.9 lakh contracts shed).

Put Options Data:

Maximum Put OI of 71 lakh contracts was seen at strike price 9,500 which will act as a crucial base for the index in June series followed by 9,400 which has accumulated 56.29 lakh contracts in open interest, and 9,600 which now holds 56.15 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put Writing was seen at strike prices 9,500 (5.6 lakh contracts added) while Put Unwinding was seen at strike prices 9,600 (9.2 lakh contracts shed), 9,400 (4.1 lakh contracts shed), 9,700 (1.6 lakh contracts shed) and 9,800 (0.2 lakh contracts shed).

FII & DII Data:

The foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs169 crore compared to domestic institutional investors who sold shares worth Rs69 crore in Indian equity market.

Stocks with high Delivery%:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting the delivery of the stock which means that investors are bullish on the stock.

17 stocks saw Long Buildup:

39 stocks saw short covering:

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

81 stocks saw Long Unwinding:

Long Unwinding happens when there is a decrease in OI as well as in price.

73 stocks saw Short Buildup:

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates short positions being built up.