you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
May 29, 2017 09:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Trade Setup for Tuesday: Top 10 things you should know before Opening Bell

Top ten data points to help you spot profitable trade.

Kshitij Anand

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty closed above its crucial resistance level of 9,600 for the first time ever on Monday and registered a bullish candle for a third consecutive day in a row.

It closed above its crucial short-term moving averages such as 5-days exponential moving average (DEMA), 10-DEMA, and 20-DEMA which suggest momentum is on the higher side.

Even though momentum is on the higher side investors are still advised to tread with caution but at the same time remain long on the index for next possible target of 9,730. However, bears would take controls of D-Street, if Nifty closes below 9,490 levels.

“The Nifty50 index continued its up move for the third consecutive session and made a new record high of 9,637. It formed a Bullish candle on the daily chart and has been making higher highs – higher lows from last three sessions,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

“It has to hold above 9,550 zone to extend its up move towards 9,650 and 9,700 while on the downside supports are seen at 9,520 and 9,480,” he said.

We have collated top ten data points to help you spot profitable trade:

Key Support & Resistance Level for Nifty

The Nifty closed above its crucial resistance level of 9,600 for the first time ever. According to Pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty50 is placed at 9,555, followed by 9,506. If the index starts to move higher then key resistance levels to watch out are 9,645, followed by 9,686.

Nifty Bank

Nifty Bank closed 179 points lower or 0.77 percent at 23,182 on Monday. Important Pivot level which will act as crucial support for the index is placed at 23,061, followed by 22,939. On the upside, the key resistance level is 23,384 followed by 23,585.

Call Options Data

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 39 lakh contracts stands at strike price 9,700 which will act as a crucial resistance level for the index in June series, followed by 9,600 which now holds 34 lakh contracts in open interest and 9,800 which has accumulated 32 lakh contracts in OI.

Call writing was seen at strike prices 9,700 (4.7 lakh contracts added), and 9,800 (3.7 lakh contracts added), 9900 (1.8 lakh contracts added), 1o,000 (2.7 lakh contracts added).

Call unwinding was seen at strike prices 9,500 (2.4 lakh contracts shed), 9,400 (1.1 lakh contracts shed), 9,200 (0.7 lakh contracts shed), and 9,600 (4.9 lakh contracts shed).

image_1

Put Options Data

Maximum Put OI of 48 lakh contracts was seen at strike price 9,400 which will act as a crucial base for the index in June series followed by 9,500 which has accumulated 42 lakh contracts in open interest, and 9,300 which now holds 40 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put Writing was seen at strike prices 9,500 (9 lakh contracts added), followed by 9,600 (4 lakh contracts were added), 9,400 (2.4 lakh contracts added) and 9,700 (1.2 lakh contracts added). Put Unwinding was seen at strike prices 9,200 (0.4 lakh contracts shed), and 9,100 (2.1 lakh contracts shed).

image_2

FII & DII Data 

The foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs710 crore compared to domestic institutional investors who bought shares worth Rs291 crore in Indian equity market.

Stocks with high Delivery percentage

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting the delivery of the stock which means that investors are bullish on the stock.

image_3

32 stocks saw Long Buildup

image_4

21 stocks saw short covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

image_5

75 stocks saw Long Unwinding

Long Unwinding happens when there is a decrease in OI as well as in price.

image_6

82 stocks saw Short Buildup

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates short positions being built up.

image_7

