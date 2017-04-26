Trade Setup for Thursday: Top 10 things you should know before Opening Bell

It was a historical day for Indian markets as Nifty scaled to a fresh record high of 9,367 on Wednesday while the S&P BSE Sensex climbed mount 30K to hit a fresh lifetime high of 30,167.09.

The Nifty staged a smart bounce back from its crucial support level of 9,300 and as long as index holds this level, a rally towards 9,500 is a possibility, suggest experts. Investors should continue with their long positions with trailing stop loss.

Apart from this candlestick pattern other technical parameters like momentum oscillators which are also in deep overbought zone are suggesting caution, suggest experts.

The index formed a 'hanging man' kind of pattern on the daily candlestick charts which is a bearish reversal pattern and often suggest a near-term top for the markets. However, it still needs confirmation.

The market is likely to remain volatile on Thursday ahead of April month’s derivative expiry. It is unlikely that Nifty could see a major fall on the expiry day but some bit of profit booking cannot be ruled out.

We have collated top ten data points on how to help you in spotting profitable trade:

Key Support & Resistance Level for Nifty:

The Nifty closed above its crucial level of 9,300 to hit a fresh record high of 9,367. India VIX rose 5.2 percent to 11.74 from its previous close of 11.155.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 9,313, followed by 9,274.42. If the index starts to move higher then key resistance levels to watch out are 9,378.78, followed by 9,405.72.

Nifty Bank:

Nifty Bank closed 188 points higher or 0.85 percent at 22,242.85 on Wednesday. Important Pivot level which will act as crucial support for the index is placed at 21,946.43, followed by 21,650.07. On the upside, the key resistance level is 22,407.63 followed by 22,572.46.

Call Options Data:

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 41 lakh contracts stands at strike price 9,400 which will act as a crucial resistance level for the index in April series, followed by 9,500 which now holds 26.8 lakh contracts in open interest and 9,300 which has accumulated 23.8 lakh contracts in OI.

Call Writing was seen at strike prices 9,400 (3.4 lakh contracts added) while Call unwinding was seen at strike prices 9,300 (15 lakh contracts were shed), followed by 9,200 (9.7 lakh contracts shed), 9,100 (2.05 lakh contracts shed), and 9,000 (2.1 lakh contracts shed).

Put Options Data:

Maximum Put OI of 47 lakh contracts was seen at strike price 9,100 which will act as a crucial base for the index in April series followed by 9,000 which has accumulated 46.6 lakh contracts in open interest, and 8,900 which now holds 45.8 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at strike prices 9,300 (9.5 lakh contracts added), followed by 9,400 (15.97 lakh contracts added). Put Unwinding was seen at strike prices 9,500 (1.1 lakh contracts shed), followed by 9,200 (5.4 lakh contracts shed), 9,100 (4.6 lakh contracts shed) and 9,000 (5.6 lakh contracts shed).

On the options front, maximum Put OI was seen at strike price 9,200 followed by 9,100 while maximum Call OI was seen at strike price 9,300 followed by 9,400.

“We have seen fresh Put writing at strike prices at 9,350, 9,300, 9,250 and even at 9,400 strikes which is giving the comfort to bulls while fresh Call writing at strike price 9,400 is going to restrict its upside momentum ahead of April expiry,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives, and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

FII & DII Data:

The foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs493 crore compared to domestic institutional investors who bought Rs1,011 crore in Indian equity market.

Stocks with high Delivery %:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting the delivery of the stock which means that investors are bullish on the stock.

Stocks with high rollover percentage ahead of expiry:

Rollover is carrying forward a particular month’s derivative positions to the next month which is done by closing the derivative position in the current month and taking a similar position in the subsequent series. A high rollover percentage is a positive indicator.

42 socks saw Long Buildup:

29 stocks saw short covering:

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

54 stocks saw Long Unwinding:

Long Unwinding happens when there is a decrease in OI as well as in price.

63 stocks saw Short Buildup:

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates short positions being built up.