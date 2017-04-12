Trade Setup for Thursday: Top 10 things you should know before Opening Bell

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty bounced back from its crucial support level of 13-days exponential moving average (DEMA) placed at 9,179 for the second day in a row on Wednesday and managed to close above its crucial resistance level of 9,200.

It closed above its 13-DEMA, and 10-DEMA at 9,203, down 33 points from its previous close of 9,237. Formation of a bearish candle after a bull candle in the previous session certainly does not augur well for the bulls and investors should tread with caution.

Investors who went long in the index might have squared off their positions, but if somebody is still continuing with their longs then the stop loss should be placed near its 13-DEMA at 9,179 levels. This level has defended the index so many times in the 2017.

We have collated top ten data points on how to help you in spotting profitable trade:

Key Support & Resistance Level for Nifty:

The Nifty closed above its 13-DEMA, and 10-DEMA at 9,203, down 33 points from its previous close of 9,237. According to Pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 9,161, followed by 9,119. If the index starts to move higher then key resistance levels to watch out are 9,245, followed by 9,288.

Nifty Bank:

Nifty Bank closed 69 points lower or 0.32 percent at 21,666 on Wednesday. Important Pivot level which will act as crucial support for the index is placed at 21,550, followed by 21,433. On the upside, the key resistance level is 21,785, followed by 21,903.

Call Options Data:

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 45 lakh contracts stands at strike price 9,500 which will act as a crucial resistance level for the index in April series, followed by 9,400 which now holds 37 lakh contracts in open interest and 9,500 which has accumulated 38 lakh contracts in OI.

Call Writing was seen at strike prices 9200 (3.4 lakh contracts added), followed by 9300 (8.3 lakh contracts added). Call unwinding was seen at strike prices 9,400 (2.5 lakh contracts were shed), followed by 9,500 (7.3 lakh contracts shed), and 9,700 (0.9 lakh contracts shed).

Put Options Data:

Maximum Put OI of 56 lakh contracts was seen at a strike price of 9,000 which will act as a crucial base for the index in April series, followed by 9,100 which has accumulated 52 lakh contracts in open interest, and 9,200 which now holds 42 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at strike prices of 8,900 (9.5 lakh contracts added) while Put Unwinding was seen at strike prices 9000 (4.4 lakh contracts shed), followed by 9,200 (6.5 lakh contracts shed), and 8,800 (2 lakh contracts shed).

“On the options front, maximum Put OI was seen at strike price of 9,000 followed by 9,100 while maximum Call OI was seen at strike prices 9,300 followed by 9,500,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

“There is a shift in maximum Call OI from strike price 9,500 to 9,300 strike which is restricted its upside. Fresh Call writing was seen at strike prices 9,200, 9,250 and 9,300 while fresh Put writing is taking place at 8,900 strike,” he said.

FII & DII Data:

The foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 581 crore compared to domestic institutional investors who bought Rs 701 crore in Indian equity market.

Stocks with high delivery percentage:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting the delivery of the stock which means that investors are bullish on the stock.

32 stocks saw Long Buildup:

26 stocks saw short covering:

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

68 stocks saw Long Unwinding:

Long Unwinding happens when there is a decrease in OI as well as in price.

65 stocks saw Short Buildup:

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates short positions being built up.