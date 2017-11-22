Trade Setup for Thursday: Top 10 things you should know before Opening Bell

The Nifty witnessed wild swings throughout the trading session on Wednesday but bulls finally managed to retain their hold. It failed to close above its crucial resistance level around 10,350 and ended near its opening level making a Doji kind of pattern for the second day in a row.

A 'Doji' is formed when the index opens and then closes approximately around the same level but remains volatile throughout the day, which is indicated by its long shadow on either side. The body will be insignificant which will appear like a plus sign on the charts.

The Nifty opened at 10,350 and closed virtually at the similar level at 10,342 thus forming a 'Doji' pattern on Wednesday. It rose to its intraday high of 10,368 which made an upper shadow and an intraday low of 10,309 which made a long lower shadow.

Investors who are long in the index should continue to maintain their position with a stop below 10,260. Any break above 10,411 could take the index to a fresh record high while a breakdown below 10,260 could trigger bearish sentiment on D-Street.

“Albeit Nifty moved in a narrow range and registered an indecisive formation called Doji for the second day in a row, there are no sell signals on the lower time frame charts. Hence, traders can continue to adopt a bullish stance unless some of the momentum oscillators on lower time charts generate sell signals,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

We have collated the top ten data points to help you spot profitable trade.

Key Support & Resistance Level for Nifty:

The Nifty closed at 10,342.3 on Wednesday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,311.63, followed by 10,280.97. If the index starts to move higher, key resistance levels to watch out for are 10,370.83 and 10,399.37.

Nifty Bank:

Nifty Bank closed at 25,766.7 on Wednesday. Important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 25,677.71, followed by 25,588.7. On the upside, key resistance level is 25,843.8 followed by 25,920.9.

Call Options Data:

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 61.54 lakh contracts stands at strike price 10,500, which will act as a crucial resistance level for the index in the November series, followed by 10,400, which now holds 52.7 lakh contracts in open interest, and 10,600, which has accumulated 41.49 lakh contracts in OI.

Call writing seen at strike price of 10,400, which saw the addition of 2.7 lakh contracts, followed by 10,600, which saw the addition of 1.52 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at strike prices of 10,300 (3.37 lakh contracts were shed), followed by 10,800, which shed 1.43 lakh contracts.

Put Options Data:

Maximum Put OI of 54.78 lakh contracts was seen at strike price 10,300 which will act as a crucial base for the index in November series, followed by 10,200, which has accumulated 50.13 lakh contracts in open interest, and 10,000, which now holds 49.66 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at a strike price of 10,100, which saw the addition of 2.75 lakh contracts, along with 10,400, which saw the addition of 2.1 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at strike prices of 10,000 (0.61 lakh contracts shed), along with 10,700 (0.35 lakh contracts).

FII & DII Data:

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 441.46 crore compared to domestic institutional investors who bought Rs 837.22 crore worth of shares in the Indian equity market on Tuesday, data available with the NSE showed.

Stocks with high delivery percentage:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting delivery of the stock which means that investors are bullish on the stock.

53 stocks saw long buildup

36 stocks saw short covering:

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

73 stocks saw short buildup:

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates short positions being built up.

52 stocks saw long unwinding

Long Unwinding happens when there is a decrease in OI as well as in price.