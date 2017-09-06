Trade setup for Thursday: Top 10 things you should know before Opening Bell

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty recouped most of its intraday gains and closed above its crucial support level of 9,900 on Wednesday, but made a small bodied candle on the daily candlestick charts which represents indecisiveness among the bulls as well as bears.

On the whole, it was another day of listless trading on the bourses as Nifty consolidated in a narrow range of around 30-50 points with bulls and bears both holding their line in the sand amid rising geopolitical tension between North Korea, US, and its allies.

The Nifty, which opened with a big gap on the lower side at 9,899, slipped further to hit its intraday low of 9,882, but then bulls managed to pull the index higher before closing the day 36 points lower at 9,916.

The index bounced back from its crucial support placed at 20-days exponential moving average (DEMA) 9,893 and a move below Wednesday’s low in the week could lead to further selling pressure while a break above 9,988 could take the index towards 10,040, say experts.

“The Nifty moved in a narrow range which suggests that markets in near term remain directionless. The price range of last two trading sessions is curtailed inside the range of 9988 – 9861 registered by Monday’s bearish candle formation,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“Hence, in the near term prices can be expected to move swiftly in the direction of the breakout. Hence, a breach of 9,861 shall accelerate selling pressure towards 9,700 whereas breach of 9,988 may kick the indices towards critical resistance point of 10,040,” he said.

Mohammad further added that traders will be better off by focusing on stock specific opportunities by placing a market stop below 9,861 levels.

We have collated top ten data points to help you spot profitable trade.

Key Support & Resistance Level for Nifty:

The Nifty closed at 9,916.2 on Wednesday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 9,888.65, followed by 9,861.1. If the index starts to move higher, key resistance levels to watch out are 9,937.65 and 9,959.1.

Nifty Bank:

The Nifty Bank closed 49 points lower at 24,279.15 on Wednesday. Important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 24,176.43, followed by 24,073.66. On the upside, key resistance levels are 24,356.63, followed by 24,434.07.

Call Options Data:

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 43.09 lakh contracts stands at strike price 10,000, which will act as a crucial resistance level for the index in the September series, followed by 10,100, which now holds 32.95 lakh contracts in open interest, and 10,200, which has accumulated 29.96 lakh contracts in OI.

Call writing was seen at strike prices 10,100, which saw the addition of 2.31 lakh contracts, followed by 9,900, which saw the addition of 2.22 lakh contracts and 10,500, which saw the addition of 1.63 lakh contracts.

Meanwhile, Call unwinding was seen at strike prices at 9,700 (0.11 lakh contracts were shed), followed by 9,500 (0.10 lakh contracts shed).

Put Options Data:

Maximum Put OI of 46.95 lakh contracts was seen at strike price 9,700, which will act as a crucial base for the index in September series, followed by 9,800, which now holds 43.06 lakh contracts and 9,900, which has now accumulated 38.42 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at strike prices 9,800 (4.22 lakh contracts added), followed by 9,600 (1.94 lakh contracts added) and 9,700 which saw an addition of 0.6 lakh contracts.

Meanwhile, Put unwinding was seen at strike price of 10,000, which saw 1.12 lakh contracts being shed, followed by 0.72 lakh contracts at 9,500 and 10,200 price at 0.39 lakh contracts.

FII & DII Data:

FIIs sold shares worth Rs 1,353.02 crore, while DIIs bought shares worth Rs 51.57 crore on Wednesday.

Stocks with high delivery percentage:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting the delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on the stock.

84 stocks saw long build-up:

11 stocks saw short covering:

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

105 stocks saw short build-up:

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates short positions being built up.

15 stocks saw long unwinding:

Long unwinding happens when there is a decrease in OI as well as in price.