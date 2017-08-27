Trade setup for Thursday: Top 10 things you should know before Opening Bell

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty which opened with a large gap managed to build on the momentum and closed above its crucial psychological resistance level of 9,850 on Wednesday and made a bullish candle on the daily candlestick charts.

The index formed a bullish candle after registering four successive bearish candles. The index also closed above its crucial 50-days exponential moving average (DEMA) placed at 9,790 levels.

The index is back on a strong footing, but technical experts advise investors not to get excited over the pullback as it was largely on cards. It will be important for Nifty to hold above 9740-9820 levels for the up move to continue towards 9,880 and then 9,928 levels.

The Nifty witnessed a strong up move in last one hour of the session towards 9,857 and finally ended the day with the gains of 87 points.

The Nifty opened at 9,803 and rose to an intraday high of 9,857. It dipped marginally in opening trade to hit intraday low of 9,786, but Bulls managed to pull the index back above 9,850. The index closed 86 points higher at 9,852.50.

“Albeit Wednesday’s move is quite encouraging and appears to have set the stage for a pullback rally traders/investors should not be in a hurry to create aggressive long positions as these pull backs are pretty much part of the corrective or consolidation phase which has a long way to go and yet times end up trapping the bulls,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“Hence, as long as Nifty sustains above 9,740 levels one can look for a tradable bounce up to 9,947 levels. In between 9885 can be a tough task for bulls to take off,” he said.

Mohammad is of the view that if that level is conquered then ideally Nifty should manage to clear 9947 levels and then extend its up move towards 10,046 kind of levels based on a corrective pattern which we are presuming it to unfold going forward.

However, if 9740 levels are broken with a lower top below 9947 levels then traders should prepare for more pain going ahead.

We have collated top ten data points to help you spot profitable trade.

Key Support & Resistance Level for Nifty:

The Nifty closed at 9,852.5, up over 80 points on Wednesday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 9,806.87, followed by 9,761.23. If the index starts to move higher, key resistance levels to watch out are 9,878.02 and 9,903.53.

Nifty Bank:

The Nifty Bank closed 342.35 points higher at 24,316.8 on Tuesday. Important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 24,144.0, followed by 23,971.2. On the upside, key resistance level are 24,419.8, followed by 24,522.8.

Call Options Data:

Maximum call open interest (OI) of 55.05 lakh contracts stands at strike price 10,000, which will act as a crucial resistance level for the index in the August series, followed by 10,200, which now holds 44.4 lakh contracts in open interest, and 9,900, which has accumulated 44.23 lakh contracts in OI.

Meanwhile, Call unwinding was seen at strike prices 9,800 (10.12 lakh contracts were shed), followed by 10,100 (4.28 lakh contracts shed), and 10,000 which shed 3.83 lakh contracts.

Put Options Data:

Maximum Put OI of 57.09 lakh contracts was seen at strike price 9,800, which will act as a crucial base for the index in August series, followed by 9,500, which now holds 46.81 lakh contracts and 9,700, which has now accumulated 42.05 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at strike prices 9,900 (6.88 lakh contracts added), followed by 9,800 (5.93 lakh contracts added) and 9,400 which saw an addition of 0.66 lakh contracts.

Meanwhile, Put unwinding was seen at strike prices 9,600 (4.94 lakh contracts shed), followed by 9700, where 4.66 lakh contracts were shed and 10,000, which saw the shedding of 0.51 lakh contracts.

FII & DII Data:

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,157.52 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 929.84 crore in the Indian equity market on Wednesday.

Stocks with high delivery percentage:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting the delivery of the stock which means that investors are bullish on the stock.

73 stocks saw long build-up

108 stocks saw short covering:

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

19 stocks saw short build-up:

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates short positions being built up.

14 stocks saw long unwinding:

Long Unwinding happens when there is a decrease in OI as well as in price.