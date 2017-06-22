Trade Setup for Thursday: Top 10 things you should know before Opening Bell

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty closed below its crucial support level of 9,650 on Wednesday but the way bulls pulled the index from its intraday low of 9,608, a breakout is in the offing.

The Nifty which slipped towards its support of 9,600 managed to recoup some losses and closed near its opening level on Wednesday, making a ‘Hammer’-like pattern on the daily candlestick charts.

It is a bullish reversal pattern and often implies that market may be nearing a bottom. However, traders should not make decisions based on just one candlestick pattern and wait for further confirmation as Thursday's price action will be crucial.

Once Nifty manages to get past the immediate hurdle of 9,676 levels then momentum is likely to strengthen further with which bulls may find enough ammunition with them to destroy the top of 9,709 going forward, suggest experts.

We have collated ten data points to help you in spotting profitable trade:

Key Support & Resistance Level for Nifty

The Nifty closed 19.90 points lower or 0.21 percent at 9,633.60. According to Pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 9,611, followed by 9,589. If the index starts to move higher then key resistance levels to watch out are 9,653, followed by 9,672.

Nifty Bank

Nifty Bank closed 10 points higher or 0.05 percent at 23,708 on Wednesday. Important Pivot level which will act as crucial support for the index is placed at 23,625 followed by 23,542. On the upside, the key resistance level is 23,776 followed by 23,843.

Call Options Data

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 67 lakh contracts stands at strike price 9,700 which will act as a crucial resistance level for the index in June series, followed by 9,800 which now holds 45 lakh contracts in open interest and 9,600 which has accumulated 36 lakh contracts in OI.

Call Writing was seen at strike price 9,600 (0.8 lakh contracts added), 9700 (0.5 lakh contracts added), 9,800 (0.35 lakh contracts added) and 10,100 (0.2 lakh contracts added).

Call unwinding was seen at strike prices 9,500 (1.4 lakh contracts shed), 9,400 (0.24 lakh contracts shed), 9,300 (0.3 lakh contracts shed), 9,200 (0.24 lakh contracts shed) and 10,000 (0.8 lakh contracts shed).

Put Options Data

Maximum Put OI of 65 lakh contracts was seen at strike price 9,600 which will act as a crucial base for the index in June series followed by 9,500 which has accumulated 58 lakh contracts in open interest, and 9,400 which now holds 44 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put Writing was seen at strike prices 9,500 (2.1 lakh contracts added), followed by 9,600 (5.6 lakh contracts added), 9,200 (1.7 lakh contracts added), and 9,100 (1.03 lakh contracts added).

Put unwinding was seen at strike prices 10,000 (0.5 lakh contracts shed), 9,400 (0.4 lakh contracts shed), and 9,300 (0.4 lakh contracts shed).

FII & DII Data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 153 crore compared to domestic institutional investors who sold shares worth Rs 41 crore in Indian equity market.

Stocks with high delivery percentage

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting the delivery of the stock which means that investors are bullish on the stock.

48 stocks saw Long Buildup

52 stocks saw short covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

24 stocks saw Long Unwinding:

Long Unwinding happens when there is a decrease in OI as well as in price.

85 stocks saw Short Buildup:

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates short positions being built up.