you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Jun 14, 2017 09:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Trade Setup for Thursday: Top 10 things you should know before Opening Bell

Top 10 data points on how to help you in spotting profitable trade.

Kshitij Anand

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty50 closed above its crucial support level of 9,600 for the second consecutive day on Wednesday. The index witnessed selling pressure throughout the day but bulls managed to bring the index to its opening levels which made a ‘Hammer’ like pattern on charts.

A classic 'Hammer' is formed when the index trades significantly lower than its opening price for the most part of the trading day but manages to recoup losses and closes either above or near its opening level. It has no or a tiny upper shadow, a small body, and a long lower shadow.

The index closed above its crucial support level of 13-DEMA placed at 9,607. The way index managed to defend crucial support of 9,600 implies bulls have an upper hand. But, the momentum will only strengthen when the index closes above 9,650-9,700.

We have collated top ten data points on how to help you in spotting profitable trade:
 

Key Support & Resistance Level for Nifty:

The Nifty closed 11 points higher or 0.12 percent at 9,618. According to Pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty50 is placed at 9,589, followed by 9,561. If the index starts to move higher, the key resistance levels to watch out are 9,636, followed by 9,655.

Nifty Bank:

Nifty Bank closed 20 points higher or 0.09 percent at 23,498 on Wednesday. Important Pivot level which will act as crucial support for the index is placed at 23,411 followed by 23,323. On the upside, the key resistance level is 23,574 followed by 23,650.

Call Options Data:

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 59 lakh contracts stands at strike price 9,700 which will act as a crucial resistance level for the index in June series, followed by 9,600 which now holds 46.5 lakh contracts in open interest and 9,800 which has accumulated 44.6 lakh contracts in OI.

There was hardly any Call writing but Call unwinding was seen at strike prices 9,600 (3.02 lakh contracts shed), 9,700 (4.9 lakh contracts shed), 9,800 (2.4 lakh contracts shed) and 9,900 (1.8 lakh contracts shed).

Put Options Data:

Maximum Put OI of 72 lakh contracts was seen at strike price 9,500 which will act as a crucial base for the index in June series followed by 9,600 which has accumulated 61 lakh contracts in open interest, and 9,400 which now holds 53 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put Writing was seen at strike prices 9,600 (5.6 lakh contracts added) and 9,500 (0.6 lakh contracts added).

Put Unwinding was seen at strike prices 9,700 (1.2 lakh contracts shed), 9,400 (1.7 lakh contracts shed), 9,300 (0.5 lakh contracts shed) and 9,200 (0.8 lakh contracts shed).

FII & DII Data:

The foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 161 crore compared to domestic institutional investors who bought shares worth Rs 72 crore in Indian equity market.

Stocks with high Delivery percent:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting the delivery of the stock which means that investors are bullish on the stock.

61 stocks saw Long Buildup:

60 stocks saw short covering:

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

35 stocks saw Long Unwinding:

Long Unwinding happens when there is a decrease in OI as well as in price.

56 stocks saw Short Buildup:

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates short positions being built up.

