Trade Setup for Thursday: Top 10 things you should know before Opening Bell

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty50 pared losses and bounced back towards its opening level on Wednesday making a ‘Long Legged Doji’ kind of pattern on the daily candlestick charts.

A typical Long-legged Doji pattern is formed when the opening price is almost equal to the closing price but there was a lot of movement on both the sides.

The pattern does suggest uncertainty but traders should wait for a breakout above 9,700 levels before creating fresh long positions while a break below 9,600 levels could change the trend favouring bears.

We have collated top ten data points on how to help you in spotting profitable trade:

Key Support & Resistance Level for Nifty:

The Nifty closed 26 points higher or 0.28 percent at 9,663.90. According to Pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty50 is placed at 9,608, followed by 9,579. If the index starts to move higher then key resistance levels to watch out are 9,687, followed by 9,738.

Nifty Bank:

Nifty Bank closed 151 points higher or 0.65 percent at 23,567 on Wednesday. Important Pivot level which will act as crucial support for the index is placed at 23,465 followed by 23,423. On the upside, the key resistance level is 23,602 followed by 23,644.

Call Options Data:

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 51 lakh contracts stands at strike price 9,700 which will act as a crucial resistance level for the index in June series, followed by 9,800 which now holds 44 lakh contracts in open interest and 9,600 which has accumulated 41 lakh contracts in OI.

Call writing was seen at strike prices 9,800 (1.1 lakh contracts added), 9,900 (1.4 lakh contracts added), 10,000 (0.4 lakh contracts added), and 10,100 (0.7 lakh contracts added).

Call unwinding was seen at strike prices 9,700 (1.09 lakh contracts shed), 9,500 (0.38 lakh contracts shed), and 9,300 (0.7 lakh contracts shed).

Put Options Data:

Maximum Put OI of 64 lakh contracts was seen at strike price 9,500 which will act as a crucial base for the index in June series followed by 9,600 which has accumulated 61 lakh contracts in open interest, and 9,400 which now holds 60 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put Writing was seen at strike prices 9,600 (5 lakh contracts added), followed by 9,700 (2.3 lakh contracts added), and 9,400 (2.8 lakh contracts added).

Put Unwinding was seen at strike prices 9,500 (1.9 lakh contracts shed), 9,300 (1.3 lakh contracts shed), 9,200 (0.3 lakh contracts shed) and 9,100 (0.46 lakh contracts shed).

FII & DII Data:

The foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs74 crore compared to domestic institutional investors who bought shares worth Rs166 crore in Indian equity market.

Stocks with high Delivery percent:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting the delivery of the stock which means that investors are bullish on the stock.

73 stocks saw Long Buildup:

76 stocks saw short covering:

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

22 stocks saw Long Unwinding:

Long Unwinding happens when there is a decrease in OI as well as in price.

37 stocks saw Short Buildup:

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates short positions being built up.