Trade Setup for Thursday: Top 10 things you should know before Opening Bell

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty50 came under selling pressure after hitting its fresh record high of 9,649.60 on Wednesday. It closed below its previous close of 9,624.55 and made a small bearish candle on the charts.

The Nifty50 is still trading above its crucial short-term moving averages such as 5-days exponential moving average (DEMA), 10-DEMA, and 20-DEMA. However, a close below 5-DEMA placed at 9,580 this week could tilt the momentum favouring bears.

If the index manages to defend 9,600 this week, bullish momentum remains intact, but a close below this level could fuel further profit booking decline. Traders are advised to lighten up long positions if Nifty slips below 9,580-9,600, suggest experts.

We have collated top 10 data points to help you spot profitable trade

Key Support & Resistance Level for Nifty

The Nifty closed below its previous record close of 9,624.55. According to Pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty50 is placed at 9,603, followed by 9,586. If the index starts to move higher then key resistance levels to watch out are 9,644, followed by 9,667.

Nifty Bank

Nifty Bank closed 117 points higher or 0.50 percent at 23,424 on Wednesday. Important Pivot level which will act as crucial support for the index is placed at 23,292, followed by 23,160. On the upside, the key resistance level is 23,513 followed by 23,601.

Call Options Data

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 44 lakh contracts stands at strike price 9,700 which will act as a crucial resistance level for the index in June series, followed by 9,600 which now holds 38 lakh contracts in open interest and 9,800 which has accumulated 36 lakh contracts in OI.

Call writing was seen at strike prices 9,600 (4.3 lakh contracts added), 9,700 (1.8 lakh contracts added), 9800 (2.07 lakh contracts added), 1o,000 (2 lakh contracts added).

Call unwinding was seen at strike prices 9,500 (0.5 lakh contracts shed), 9,400 (0.7 lakh contracts shed), 9,300 (0.5 lakh contracts shed), and 9,200 (0.15 lakh contracts shed).

Put Options Data

Maximum Put OI of 57 lakh contracts was seen at strike price 9,400 which will act as a crucial base for the index in June series followed by 9,500 which has accumulated 55 lakh contracts in open interest, and 9,300 which now holds 41 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put Writing was seen at strike prices 9,400 (7.5 lakh contracts added), followed by 9,500 (6.1 lakh contracts were added), 9,600 (6.8 lakh contracts added) and 9,700 (1.3 lakh contracts added).

Put Unwinding was seen at strike prices 9,900 (0.08 lakh contracts shed), 9,200 (0.2 lakh contracts shed), and 9,100 (0.6 lakh contracts shed).

FII & DII Data

The foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs1049 crore compared to domestic institutional investors who sold shares worth Rs940 crore in Indian equity market.

Stocks with high Delivery percentage

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting the delivery of the stock which means that investors are bullish on the stock.

88 stocks saw Long Buildup

46 stocks saw short covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

15 stocks saw Long Unwinding

Long Unwinding happens when there is a decrease in OI as well as in price.

58 stocks saw Short Buildup

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates short positions being built up.