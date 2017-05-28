Trade Setup for Monday: Top 10 things you should know before Opening Bell

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty50 hit a fresh record high of 9604.90 on Friday and made a strong bullish candle on the daily candlestick charts. A strong bull candle after a ‘Long White Day’ kind of pattern suggests that bulls are in control of D-Street.

However, after such a sharp rally, some bit of consolidation cannot be ruled out in the coming week, but the index is ripe to hit next crucial target of 9,700-9,800.

A strong Bull candle signifies that the market witnessed sustained buying interest from the Bulls for the most part of the trading session. As long as Nifty50 holds above 9,520 levels, the rally could extend towards 9,700-9,800 levels, suggest experts.

We have collated top ten data points on how to help you in spotting profitable trade:

Key Support & Resistance Level for Nifty:

The Nifty50 closed shade below its crucial resistance level of 9600. According to Pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty50 is placed at 9,525, followed by 9,455. If the index starts to move higher then key resistance levels to watch out are 9,634, followed by 9,674.

Nifty Bank:

Nifty Bank closed 171 points higher or 0.74 percent at 23,362 on Friday. Important Pivot level which will act as crucial support for the index is placed at 23,166, followed by 22,971. On the upside, the key resistance level is 23,482 followed by 23,603.

Call Options Data:

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 39 lakh contracts stands at strike price 9,600 which will act as a crucial resistance level for the index in June series, followed by 9,700 which now holds 34 lakh contracts in open interest and 9,500 which has accumulated 32 lakh contracts in OI.

Call Writing was seen at strike prices 9,600 (5.1 lakh contracts added), followed by 9,700 (4.6 lakh contracts added), 9800 (5.4 lakh contracts added), 9,900 (4.8 lakh contracts added), 10,000 (3.7 lakh contracts added), and 10100 (2.08 lakh contracts added).

Call unwinding was seen at strike prices 9,500 (0.3 lakh contracts shed), 9,300 (0.4 lakh contracts shed), 9,200 (0.54 lakh contracts shed), and 9,100 (0.12 lakh contracts shed).

Put Options Data:

Maximum Put OI of 46 lakh contracts was seen at strike price 9,400 which will act as a crucial base for the index in June series followed by 9,300 which has accumulated 40 lakh contracts in open interest, and 9,200 which now holds 34 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at strike prices 9,500 (15.2 lakh contracts added), followed by 9,400 (9.7 lakh contracts added), 9,600 (5.9 lakh contracts added), 9,300 (2.3 lakh contracts added), and 9,200 (4.5 lakh contracts added).

FII & DII Data:

The foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs274 crore compared to domestic institutional investors who bought Rs1009 crore in Indian equity market.

Stocks with high Delivery%:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting the delivery of the stock which means that investors are bullish on the stock.

121 stocks saw Long Buildup:

41 stocks saw short covering:

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

2 stocks saw Long Unwinding:

Long Unwinding happens when there is a decrease in OI as well as in price.

42 stocks saw Short Buildup:

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates short positions being built up.