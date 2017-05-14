Trade Setup for Monday: Top 10 things you should know before Opening Bell

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty50 witnessed profit booking on Friday as Nifty50 just managed to close above its crucial support level of 9,400 after hitting a record high of 9,450 in the past week.

The Nifty50 made a bearish candle on the daily candlestick charts for second day in a row on the last trading day of the week. Investors who went long on the index should continue holding positions with a target price of 9,550 and tight stop loss below 9,330 on a closing basis.

The Nifty50 has to continue to hold above 9,380 zone to witness an up move towards 9,450 and 9,500 while on the downside a break below support zone could drag the index towards 9,320, suggest experts.

We have collated top ten data points on how to help you in spotting profitable trade:

Key Support & Resistance Level for Nifty:

The Nifty50 closed above its crucial support level of 9,400 on Friday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty50 is placed at 9,369, followed by 9,338. If the index starts to move higher then key resistance levels to watch out are 9,434, followed by 9,468.

Nifty Bank:

Nifty Bank closed 146 points lower or 0.64 percent at 22,671 on Friday. Important Pivot level which will act as crucial support for the index is placed at 22,546, followed by 22,421. On the upside, the key resistance level is 22,827 followed by 22,984.

Call Options Data:

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 70 lakh contracts stands at strike price 9,500 which will act as a crucial resistance level for the index in May series, followed by 9,400 which now holds 44 lakh contracts in open interest and 9,600 which has accumulated 34 lakh contracts in OI.

Call Writing was seen at strike prices 9,400 (2.03 lakh contracts added), followed by 9,500 (3.9 lakh contracts added), and 9,700 (0.38 lakh contracts added).

Call unwinding was seen at strike prices 9,600 (2.1 lakh contracts shed), 9,300 (0.6 lakh contracts shed), 9,200 (0.4 lakh contracts shed), and 9,100 (0.2 lakh contracts shed).

Put Options Data:

Maximum Put OI of 72 lakh contracts was seen at strike price 9,300 which will act as a crucial base for the index in May series followed by 9,200 which has accumulated 59 lakh contracts in open interest, and 9,000 which now holds 47.39 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at strike prices 9,100 (0.6 lakh contracts added), followed by 9,200 (4.3 lakh contracts added). Put Unwinding was seen at strike prices 9,300 (3.5 lakh contracts shed), 9,400 (3.4 lakh contracts shed) and 9,500 (2.6 lakh contracts shed).

FII & DII Data:

The foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs842 crore compared to domestic institutional investors who sold Rs711 crore in Indian equity market.

Stocks with high Delivery percent:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting the delivery of the stock which means that investors are bullish on the stock.

23 socks saw Long Buildup:

35 stocks saw short covering:

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

73 stocks saw Long Unwinding:

Long Unwinding happens when there is a decrease in OI as well as in price.

75 stocks saw Short Buildup:

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates short positions being built up.