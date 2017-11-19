Trade Setup for Monday: Top 10 things you should know before Opening Bell

The Nifty opened with a big gap on the upside but failed to hold onto momentum and closed below its opening levels, making a small bull candle kind of pattern on the daily charts on Friday.

The index which started with a bullish note after rating agency Moody’s, upgraded the Indian government's bond rating to Baa2 from Baa3, while changing the outlook to stable from positive came as a big surprise to the market.

The bulls failed to hold on to the momentum and succumbed to selling pressure or profit booking towards the close of the session. A hold above 10,184-10,230 in the coming week will keep hopes alive for the bulls as follow-up buying was missing in Friday’s session.

The Nifty opened at 10,324.55 and rose to an intraday high of 10,343. But the index witnessed profit booking at higher levels as the index recorded an intraday low of 10,268 before closing the day at 10,283 up 68 points.

“Despite a strong up move, Nifty signed off the day with a small bull candle as it failed to build on to the gains after the gap up opening. It was looking more like a spontaneous reaction on the part of bulls cheering the positive news flows as intraday gains were capped at critical resistance point placed around 10,338 levels,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“Hence, it will be important to observe the next trading session's price action, as follow-up buying may confirm that trend has indeed reversed in favour of the bulls though the confirmation for the same shall come once Nifty manages to sustain above 10,411,” he said.

Mohammad is of the view that on the downside it is important to look out for 10,184 levels in Monday’s trading session as a close below this point shall confirm a bearish reversal once again.

India VIX moved up by 1.88 percent at 13.71. Volatility spiked even after decent gains of 0.67 percent in the index, which shows that selling is being witnessed at higher levels.

We have collated the top ten data points to help you spot profitable trade.

Key Support & Resistance Level for Nifty:

The Nifty closed at 10,283.6 on Friday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,253.2, followed by 10,222.8. If the index starts to move higher, key resistance levels to watch out for are 10,328.8 and 10,374.0.

Nifty Bank:

Nifty Bank closed at 25,728.4 on Friday. Important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 25,630.37, followed by 25,532.33. On the upside, key resistance level is 25,875.67 followed by 26,022.93.

Call Options Data:

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 59.98 lakh contracts stands at strike price 10,500, which will act as a crucial resistance level for the index in the November series, followed by 10,400, which now holds 51.68 lakh contracts in open interest, and 10,600, which has accumulated 42.81 lakh contracts in OI.

Call writing was seen at strike prices — 10,600 (8.17 lakh contracts added), followed by 10,400 (7.11 lakh contracts) and 10,500, which added 5.49 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at strike prices of 10,200 (11.23 lakh contracts were shed), followed by 10,100, which shed 2.48 lakh contracts.

Put Options Data:

Maximum Put OI of 48.77 lakh contracts was seen at strike price 10,000 which will act as a crucial base for the index in November series, followed by 10,200, which has accumulated 47.69 lakh contracts in open interest, and 10,300, which now holds 46.23 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at strike price of 10,300, which saw the addition of 18.66 lakh contracts, along with 10,400, which saw the addition of 4.22 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at strike prices 10,100 (6.4 lakh contracts shed), along with 10,200 (4.17 lakh contracts), and 10,700, which saw the addition of 0.91 lakh contracts.

FII & DII Data:

The foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,276.62 crore compared to domestic institutional investors who bought Rs 1,466.94 crore in the Indian equity market on Friday, data available with the NSE showed.

Stocks with high delivery percentage:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting the delivery of the stock which means that investors are bullish on the stock.

71 stocks saw long buildup

79 stocks saw short covering:

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

28 stocks saw short buildup:

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates short positions being built up.

33 stocks saw long unwinding

Long Unwinding happens when there is a decrease in OI as well as in price.