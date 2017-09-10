Trade setup for Monday: Top 10 things you should know before Opening Bell

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty moved in a narrow range throughout the trading session on Friday and made another small bodied candle on the daily charts and a 'Hanging Man' kind of pattern on the weekly charts.

The Nifty consolidated in a narrow range and closed the week with a loss of 0.4 percent. The index closed at 9,974 on Friday, but then drifted lower to close at 9,934 for the week ended September 8.

However, bulls managed to keep the index above 9,900 levels throughout the week.

A Hanging Man is a bearish reversal candlestick pattern which is formed at the end of an uptrend. The pattern is formed when the index witnesses significant selling pressure at the open but bulls manage to push the index back to the opening level.

In a perfect 'Hanging Man' pattern, there will be a small or no upper shadow, and a long lower shadow with a small body. Formation of a Hanging Man candle in the uptrend indicates a possible reversal or a top and hence trader should remain cautious.

Investors should trade with caution and initiate fresh long positions only when there is a breakout above 10,137 which was the all-time high level.

The Nifty index opened at 9,958 and rose marginally to its intraday high of 9963.60. It witnessed selling pressure above its crucial psychological resistance level of 9,950 which pulled the index towards its intraday low of 9,913. The index finally closed 4 points high at 9,934.

“The Nifty signed off the week with a Hanging Man kind of indecisive formation on weekly charts as it continued its rangebound move of around 50 points into 4th session,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“Interestingly, on weekly charts, this kind of formation occurred after retracing 62 percent of the entire loss from the highs of 10,137 levels suggesting that preceding three positive weekly closes are not strong enough to register a breakout going forward,” he said.

In the absence of any buy signals on critical momentum oscillators, it will be difficult to anticipate that this market will breakout in the near future.

Mohammad advises traders to remain cautious and initiate longs only when indices firmly trade above 9,988 levels and even then the upsides shall get capped around 10,088 levels.

“On the other hand a close below 9,800 levels shall confirm weakness which should ideally threaten the lows of 9700 going forward,” he said.

We have collated top ten data points on how to help you in spotting profitable trade:

Key Support & Resistance Level for Nifty:

The Nifty closed at 9,934.8 on Friday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 9,910.87, followed by 9,886.93. If the index starts to move higher, key resistance levels to watch out are 9,961.17 and 9,987.53.

Nifty Bank:

The Nifty Bank closed at 24,370.8 on Friday. Important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 24,289.47, followed by 24,208.13. On the upside, key resistance levels are 24,435.67, followed by 24,500.53.

Call Options Data:

Maximum call open interest (OI) of 47.35 lakh contracts stands at strike price 10,000, which will act as a crucial resistance level for the index in the September series, followed by 10,100, which now holds 35.28 lakh contracts in open interest, and 10,200, which has accumulated 31.61 lakh contracts in OI.

Call writing was seen at strike prices 10,100, which saw the addition of 1.81 lakh contracts, followed by 9,900, which saw the addition of 1.78 lakh contracts and 10,300, which saw the addition of 0.36 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at strike price of 10,500, which saw shedding of 1.49 lakh contracts, followed by 10,400, which saw shedding of 1.44 lakh contracts.

Put Options Data:

Maximum Put OI of 52.99 lakh contracts was seen at strike price 9,700, which will act as a crucial base for the index in September series, followed by 9,900, which now holds 51.77 lakh contracts and 9,800, which has now accumulated 49.79 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at strike prices 9, 900 (5.45 lakh contracts added), followed by 9,700 (2.58 lakh contracts added) and 10,000 which saw an addition of 1.76 lakh contracts.

Meanwhile, Put unwinding was seen at strike price of 9,600, which saw 0.99 lakh contracts being shed, followed by 0.45 lakh contracts at 10,200 and 9,500 price at 0.32 lakh contracts.

FII & DII Data:

Foreign institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 256.42 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 487.97 crore on Friday.

Stocks with high delivery percentage:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting the delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on the stock.

40 stocks saw long build-up:

24 stocks saw short covering:

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

97 stocks saw short build-up:

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates short positions being built up.

54 stocks saw long unwinding:

Long unwinding happens when there is a decrease in OI as well as in price.