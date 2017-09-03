Trade Setup for Monday: Top 10 things you should know before Opening Bell

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty dispelling fears of weak GDP numbers rose above its crucial resistance level of 9,948 on Friday and is on track to reclaim Mount 10K next week. The index made a bullish candle on the daily candlestick charts.

A bullish candle formed on the daily chart signifies that the market witnessed sustained buying interest from the bulls for the most part of the trading day.

The Nifty opened at 9,937 and rose to an intraday high of 9,983 before closing the day 56 points higher from its previous close at 9,974. It slipped marginally to 9,909 which created a small lower shadow.

The index is now trading above its crucial short-term moving averages such as 5-days exponential moving average (DEMA), 10-DEMA, 13-DEMA, 20-DEMA, and 50-DEMA.

Formation of a bullish candle has negated the possibility of a large correction in the coming trading sessions. The index is on track to reclaim 10,000 levels and possibly record highs but investors are advised to decrease their exposure to high beta stocks given the fact we are approaching key resistance levels.

“It was heartening to see Nifty clearing the resistance of 9,948 levels which negated the threat of big price correction going forward. With this breakout kind of situation on lower time frame charts, Nifty should ideally head towards its next logical target of 10,046 levels,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“However, the current rally from the lows of 9,685 is still part of a corrective structure and hence, in the best scenario, Nifty should get stuck in a range of 9,700-10,000 for quite some time,” he said.

Mohammad advises traders not to go for aggressively long positions but focus on stock-specific activity besides giving preference to lighten up their positions especially in high beta stocks as we head towards 10,000-plus kind of levels.

On a weekly basis, Nifty closed with gains of 1.19 percent and has also given a consolidation breakout from its three week’s range of 9,750 to 9,944. However, a long black candle made in the second week of the August month is still having some concern near 10,080-zones, suggest experts.

We have collated top ten data points on how to help you in spotting profitable trade:

Key Support & Resistance Level for Nifty:

The Nifty closed 56.5 points higher or 0.57 percent at 9,974.4. According to Pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 9,928.35, followed by 9,882.3. If the index starts to move higher, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,001.95, followed by 10,029.5.

Nifty Bank:

The Nifty Bank closed 115.6 points higher or 0.48 percent at 24,434 on Friday. Important Pivot level which will act as crucial support for the index is placed at 24,337.37 followed by 24,240.73. On the upside, the key resistance level is 24,512.47 followed by 24,590.94.

Call Options Data:

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 35.07 lakh contracts stands at strike price 10,000 which will act as a crucial resistance level for the index in September series, followed by 10,100 which now holds 25.86 lakh contracts in open interest and 10,200 which has accumulated 23.06 lakh contracts in OI.

Call Writing was seen at strike prices 10,000 (6.47 lakh contracts added), followed by 10,100 (5.7 lakh contracts were added) and 10,200, which saw the addition of 3.06 lakh contracts.

Meanwhile, Call unwinding was seen at strike prices 9,900 (1.9 lakh contracts shed), 9,800 (1.69 lakh contracts shed), and 9,600 (0.59 lakh contracts shed).

Put Options Data:

Maximum Put OI of 40.27 lakh contracts was seen at strike price 9,700 which will act as a crucial base for the index in September series followed by 9,800 which has accumulated 37.2 lakh contracts in open interest, and 9,900 which now holds 35.31 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put Writing was seen at the strike price of 9,900 (10 lakh contracts added), followed by 9,600, which saw an addition of 9.67 lakh contracts and 9,500 (6.6 lakh contracts added).

Meanwhile, there was hardly any Put unwinding seen.

FII & DII Data:

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 832.81 crore, compared to domestic institutional investors (DIIs), who bought shares worth Rs 731.72 crore in Indian equity market on Friday.

Stocks with high delivery percentage:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting the delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on the stock.

134 stocks saw Long Buildup:

30 stocks saw Short Covering:

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

7 stocks saw Long Unwinding:

Long Unwinding happens when there is a decrease in OI as well as in price.

42 stocks saw Short Buildup:

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates short positions being built up.