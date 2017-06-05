Trade Setup for Monday: Top 10 things you should know before Opening Bell

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty closed above its crucial psychological support level of 9,650 on Friday and made a ‘Doji Star’ kind of pattern on the daily candlestick charts, which suggests indecisiveness among bulls and bears.

A 'Doji Star' kind of pattern is formed when the index opens and then closes approximately around the same level but remains volatile throughout the trading session, which is indicated by the small body with prominent lower as well as upper shadow. It appears like a cross or a plus sign.

Although 'Doji' is a neutral chart pattern and often signals indecisiveness among bulls as well as bears, steady consolidation points towards a bigger move on either side.

There is no reason for investors to go bearish on this market just yet and thus they should not be afraid to take some profits off the table if the index approaches 9,700, suggest experts.

Here are 10 data points to help you spot profitable trade:

Key Support & Resistance Level for Nifty:

The Nifty closed above its crucial level of 9,650 on Friday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 9,636, followed by 9,618. If the index starts to move higher then key resistance levels to watch out for are 9,672, followed by 9,690.

Nifty Bank:

Nifty Bank closed 65 points higher or 0.28 percent at 23,375 on Friday. Important Pivot level which will act as crucial support for the index is placed at 23,305 followed by 23,234. On the upside, the key resistance level is 23,450 followed by 23,524.

Call Options Data:

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 49 lakh contracts stands at strike price 9,700 which will act as a crucial resistance level for the index in June series, followed by 9,600 which now holds 42 lakh contracts in open interest and 9,800 which has accumulated 39 lakh contracts in OI.

Call writing was seen at strike prices 9,600 (1.4 lakh contracts added), 9,700 (3.5 lakh contracts added), 9800 (3.5 lakh contracts added), 9,900 (3.08 lakh contracts added), and 10,000 (3.1 lakh contracts added).

Call unwinding was seen at strike prices 9,500 (5.1 lakh contracts shed), 9,400 (0.3 lakh contracts shed), 9,300 (0.2 lakh contracts shed), and 9,200 (0.5 lakh contracts shed).

Put Options Data:

Maximum Put OI of 60 lakh contracts was seen at strike price 9,400 which will act as a crucial base for the index in June series followed by 9,500 which has accumulated 58 lakh contracts in open interest, and 9,600 which now holds 46 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put Writing was seen at strike prices 9,600 (9.5 lakh contracts added), followed by 9,700 (2.2 lakh contracts were added), and 9,400 (1.2 lakh contracts added).

Put Unwinding was seen at strike prices 9,300 (1.7 lakh contracts shed), 9,500 (0.3 lakh contracts shed) and 9,200 (0.2 lakh contracts shed).

FII & DII Data:

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth R s59 crore compared to domestic institutional investors who bought shares worth Rs 222 crore in the Indian equity market.

Stocks with high delivery percentage:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting the delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on the stock.

63 stocks saw Long Buildup:

76 stocks saw short covering:

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

38 stocks saw Long Unwinding:

Long Unwinding happens when there is a decrease in OI as well as in price.

35 stocks saw Short Buildup:

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates short positions being built up.