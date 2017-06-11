Trade Setup for Monday: 10 things you should know before Opening Bell

Moneycontrol News

The bulls managed to save the day for Nifty after it slipped towards its crucial support level of 9,600 on Friday. The index recouped losses and closed 21 points higher at 9,668 making a ‘Hammer’ like pattern on the daily charts.

The index closed above its 5-days exponential moving average (DEMA), and 10-DEMA which it had breached in intraday trade which is a positive sign for the bulls. However, Monday’s candle will decide the trend for the index.

A classic 'Hammer' is formed when the index trades significantly lower than its opening price for the most part of the trading day but manages to recoup losses and closes either above or near its opening level.

The index has to cross and hold above 9,680 zone to extend its up move towards 9,750 and 9,800 while on the downside supports are seen at 9,620 and 9,580 levels.

We have collated top 10 data points to help you spot profitable trade:

Key Support & Resistance Level for Nifty

The Nifty closed 21 points higher or 0.22 percent at 9,668.25. According to Pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty50 is placed at 9,625, followed by 9,582. If the index starts to move higher then key resistance levels to watch out are 9,693, followed by 9,718.

Nifty Bank

Nifty Bank closed 154 points higher or 0.66 percent at 23,690 on Friday. Important Pivot level which will act as crucial support for the index is placed at 23,542 followed by 23,393. On the upside, the key resistance level is 23,774 followed by 23,857.

Call Options Data

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 56 lakh contracts stands at strike price 9,700 which will act as a crucial resistance level for the index in June series, followed by 9,800 which now holds 44 lakh contracts in open interest and 9,600 which has accumulated 38 lakh contracts in OI.

Call writing was seen at strike prices 9,700 (0.6 lakh contracts added), 9,900 (1.5 lakh contracts added), and 10,100 (0.10 lakh contracts added).

Call unwinding was seen at strike prices 9,800 (2.9 lakh contracts shed), 9,600 (1.4 lakh contracts shed), and 9,500 (0.4 lakh contracts shed).

Put Options Data

Maximum Put OI of 65.7 lakh contracts was seen at strike price 9,500 which will act as a crucial base for the index in June series followed by 9,600 which has accumulated 65.4 lakh contracts in open interest, and 9,400 which now holds 60.4 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put Writing was seen at strike prices 9,600 (3.5 lakh contracts added), followed by 9,500 (0.6 lakh contracts added), 9,400 (1.7 lakh contracts added) and 9,300 (0.87 lakh contracts added).

Put Unwinding was seen at strike prices 10000 (0.2 lakh contracts shed), 9,700 (0.7 lakh contracts shed), 9,200 (0.6 lakh contracts shed) and 9,100 (0.4 lakh contracts shed).

FII & DII Data

The foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs101 crore compared to domestic institutional investors who bought shares worth Rs 325 crore in Indian equity market.

Stocks with high Delivery percentage

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting the delivery of the stock which means that investors are bullish on the stock.

54 stocks saw Long Buildup

59 stocks saw short covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

32 stocks saw Long Unwinding

Long Unwinding happens when there is a decrease in OI as well as in price.

61 stocks saw Short Buildup

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates short positions being built up.