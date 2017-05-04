Trade Setup for Friday: Top 10 things you should know before Opening Bell

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty closed above its crucial resistance level of 9,350 on Thursday after falling towards its crucial support level of 5-days exponential moving average (DEMA) and made a ‘Dragonfly Doji’ kind of pattern.

A dragonfly Doji pattern is formed when the opening price is almost equal to the closing price which occurs usually at the high point of the day. This pattern is also seen as a trend reversal pattern.

Although Dragonfly Doji pattern signals indecision among traders, it also points to the fact that bulls managed to bring the index back above its crucial level of 9,350, which is a positive sign.

This price behaviour failed to generate a fresh buy signal on lower time frame charts which suggest any bounce from current levels even beyond 9367 is vulnerable for a sell off, unless buy signals are visible in immediate trading session, suggest experts.

Traders are advised to tread cautiously and ride the rally which may initially push the indices towards 9,400 levels with a stop below 9,320, Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

We have collated the top ten data points to help you spot profitable trade:

Key Support & Resistance Level for Nifty:

The Nifty closed above its crucial support level of 9,350 with gains of 47 points to close at 9,359.90. According to Pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 9,333.55, followed by 9,307.20. If the index starts to move higher, then key resistance levels to watch out are 9,375, followed by 9,392.

Nifty Bank:

Nifty Bank closed 412 points higher or 1.8 percent at 22,720 on Thursday. Important Pivot level which will act as crucial support for the index is placed at 22,532, followed by 22,344. On the upside, the key resistance level is 22,825 followed by 22,931.

Call Options Data:

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 49 lakh contracts stands at strike price 9,500 which will act as a crucial resistance level for the index in May series, followed by 9,400, which now holds 45 lakh contracts in open interest and 9,600 which has accumulated 28 lakh contracts in OI.

Call Writing was seen at strike prices 9,400 (2.1 lakh contracts added), followed by 9,600 (1.9 lakh contracts added), 9,700 (0.3 lakh contracts added), and 9,800 (0.34 lakh contracts added).

Call unwinding was seen at strike prices 9,300 (1.8 lakh contracts shed), followed by 9,500 (0.7 lakh contracts were shed), and a marginal decline in strike prices 8,800, 8,900, 9,000, 9,100, and 9,200.

Put Options Data:

Maximum Put OI of 57 lakh contracts was seen at strike price 9,300 which will act as a crucial base for the index in May series followed by 9,200 which has accumulated 50 lakh contracts in open interest, and 9,000 which now holds 49 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at strike prices 9,300 (11 lakh contracts added), followed by 9,200 (5.4 lakh contracts added), 9,100 (3.6 lakh contracts added), and 9,400 (2.7 lakh contracts added). There was hardly any Put Unwinding.

“We have seen significant Put writing at strike prices 9,300 in the last two sessions which has again given the grip to bulls while intact Call writing at strike prices 9,400 and 9,500 would restrict its upside momentum,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives, and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

“Major change in maximum Put OI concentration at the beginning of May series indicates a shift of support to higher zones and a further scope for the fresh lifetime high territory,” he said.

FII & DII Data:

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 601 crore compared to domestic institutional investors who bought Rs 926 crore in the Indian equity market.

Stocks with high delivery percentage:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting the delivery of the stock which means that investors are bullish on the stock.

58 socks saw Long Buildup:

54 stocks saw short covering:

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

34 stocks saw Long Unwinding:

Long Unwinding happens when there is a decrease in OI as well as in price.

57 stocks saw Short Buildup:

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates short positions being built up.