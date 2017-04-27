Trade Setup for Friday: Top 10 things you should know before Opening Bell

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty pared gains after hitting fresh record high of 9,367.15 on Thursday and made a bearish candle which closely resembled a 'hanging man' pattern on the daily candlestick charts.

A Hanging Man is a bearish reversal candlestick pattern that is formed at the end of an uptrend (300-point rally from its recent low of 9,076 recorded on April 19). However, it still requires some confirmation.

The Nifty staged a smart bounce back but still closed below its opening level of 9,359.15. Investors who went long in the index should continue with their positions in May series as well with a stop loss below 9,300, suggest experts.

We have collated the top ten data points to help you spot profitable trade:

Key Support & Resistance Level for Nifty:

The Nifty closed above its crucial support level of 9,300 with a slight loss of 9.7 points to 9,342.15. The Nifty index rose around 2 percent during April series and made a new lifetime high of 9,367.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty50 is placed at 9,320.82, followed by 9,299.48. If the index starts to move higher then key resistance levels to watch out are 9,365.32, followed by 9,388.48.

Nifty Bank:

Nifty Bank closed 83 points higher or up 0.38 percent at 22,326.30 on Thursday. Important Pivot level which will act as crucial support for the index is placed at 22,203, followed by 22,081. On the upside, the key resistance level is 22,414 followed by 22,503.

Call Options Data:

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 46 lakh contracts stands at strike price 9,400 which will act as a crucial resistance level for the index in May series, followed by 9,500 which now holds 30.9 lakh contracts in open interest and 9,600 which has accumulated 10.8 lakh contracts in OI.

Call Writing was seen at strike prices of 9,400 (5.1 lakh contracts added), followed by 9,500 (4.04 lakh contracts added), and 9,600 (1.3 lakh contracts added).

Call unwinding was seen at strike prices of 9,300 (18.8 lakh contracts were shed), followed by 9,200 (11.3 lakh contracts shed), 9,100 (8.9 lakh contracts shed), and 9,000 (3.9 lakh contracts shed).

Put Options Data:

Maximum Put OI of 48 lakh contracts was seen at strike price 9,300 which will act as a crucial base for the index in May series followed by 8,900, which has accumulated 47.49 lakh contracts in open interest, and 9,000 which now holds 46.46 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at strike prices 9,300 (15.6 lakh contracts added), followed by 8,900 (1.6 lakh contracts added). Put Unwinding was seen at strike prices 9,100 (2.05 lakh contracts shed), followed by 9,400 (4.1 lakh contracts shed), 9,500 (1.5 lakh contracts shed) and 9,600 (0.6 lakh contracts shed).

"On the options front, in the May series maximum Put OI was seen at strike prices 9,000 followed by 9,100 while maximum Call OI was seen at strike prices 9,500 followed by 9,400," Chandan Taparia, Derivatives and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities, told Moneycontrol.

"Option band indicates multiple support at 9,200 while a hold above 9,380 can extend its rally towards 9,500," he said.

FII & DII Data:

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 182 crore compared to domestic institutional investors who bought Rs 233 crore in the Indian equity market.

Stocks with high delivery percentage:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting the delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on the stock.

Stocks with high rollover percentage post April expiry:

Rollover is carrying forward a particular month’s derivative positions to the next month, which is done by closing the derivative position in the current month and taking a similar position in the subsequent series. A high rollover percentage is a positive indicator.

2 stocks saw Long Buildup:

91 stocks saw short covering:

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

97 stocks saw Long Unwinding:

Long Unwinding happens when there is a decrease in OI as well as in price.

2 stocks saw Short Buildup:

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates short positions being built up.