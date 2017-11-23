Trade Setup for Friday: Top 10 things you should know before Opening Bell

Consolidation continued on D-Street and the Nifty formed a ‘Doji’ type candle formation for the third day in a row on Thursday, which strengthens the case for a breakout on the higher side.

A 'Doji' is formed when the index opens and then closes approximately around the same level but remains volatile throughout the day which is indicated by its long shadow on either side. The body will be insignificant which will appear like a plus sign on the charts.

The Nifty opened at 10,358 and closed virtually at a similar level at 10,348, thus forming a 'Doji' pattern on Thursday. It rose to its intraday high of 10,374.30 which made an upper shadow and an intraday low of 10,307.30 which made a long lower shadow.

The index bounced back from its 5-days exponential moving average placed at 10,317 to close near its crucial psychological resistance of 10,350. But continuous consolidation triggers bullish sentiment and the index should be able to surge past 10,400-10,411 without much resistance.

However, investors are advised to stay long on the Nifty but raise their stop loss level to 10,300 from 10,260-10,250 earlier, suggest experts.

“Bulls appear to be indecisive at higher levels as Nifty registered yet another indecisive formation called Doji which resembled more like a Hanging on a third consecutive session of such patterns,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“This kind of moves without much value addition to the index is suggesting that a directional move is due in either of the sides which shall set a tone for the markets in the near term. Hence traders are advised to have a tight stop below 10,300 levels on closing basis as the violation of this may enhance selling pressure further in that direction,” he said.

Mohammad further added that contrary to this, a firm close above 10,375 shall lead to retest of 10,490 levels as such a close should be considered as a fresh breakout on lower time frame charts after four days of consolidation which may not offer much resistance at 10,411 which was earlier identified as a critical hurdle on the way to new lifetime highs.

We have collated the top ten data points to help you spot profitable trade.

Key Support & Resistance Level for Nifty:

The Nifty closed at 10,348.8 on Thursday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,312.63, followed by 10,276.47. If the index starts to move higher, key resistance levels to watch out for are 10,379.63 and 10,410.47.

Nifty Bank:

Nifty Bank closed at 25,736.2 on Thursday. Important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 25625.2, followed by 25,514.2. On the upside, key resistance level is 25,842.9 followed by 25,949.6.

Call Options Data:

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 62.98 lakh contracts stands at strike price 10,500, which will act as a crucial resistance level for the index in the November series, followed by 10,400, which now holds 50.43 lakh contracts in open interest, and 10,600, which has accumulated 45.44 lakh contracts in OI.

Call writing was seen at strike price of 10,600, which saw the addition of 4.11 lakh contracts, followed by 10,500, which saw the addition of 1.65 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at strike prices of 10,400 (1.93 lakh contracts were shed), followed by 10,700, which shed 1.36 lakh contracts.

Put Options Data:

Maximum Put OI of 60.25 lakh contracts was seen at strike price 10,300 which will act as a crucial base for the index in November series, followed by 10,000, which has accumulated 53.61 lakh contracts in open interest, and 10,200, which now holds 52.13 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at a strike price of 10,300, which saw the addition of 5.88 lakh contracts, along with 10,200, which saw the addition of 5.37 lakh contracts and 9,900, which saw the addition of 4.91 lakh contracts.

There was hardly any Put unwinding seen.

FII & DII Data:

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 73.22 crore compared to domestic institutional investors who bought Rs 222.21 crore worth of shares in the Indian equity market on Thursday, data available with the NSE showed.

Stocks with high delivery percentage:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting delivery of the stock which means that investors are bullish on the stock.

32 stocks saw long buildup

66 stocks saw short covering:

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

66 stocks saw short buildup:

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates short positions being built up.

46 stocks saw long unwinding

Long Unwinding happens when there is a decrease in OI as well as in price.