Trade Setup for Friday: Top 10 things you should know before Opening Bell

The 50-share NSE Nifty which started with a gap on the higher side went on reclaiming 10,200 with gains of nearly 100 points on Thursday. The index made a solid bullish candle after three consecutive bearish candles.

It opened at 10,152 and slipped marginally to hit its intraday low of 10,139. But, then bulls took control and pushed the index above 10,200 to hit an intraday high of 10,232. The index closed 96 points higher at 10,214.

Bulls made a strong comeback and any weakness in Friday’s session could be used as a buying opportunity. However, a break below its 50-DEMA could turn towards bears, suggest experts.

The rally could well extend towards 10,300 before taking a breather.

“Bulls made a strong come back as Nifty50 registered a solid bull candle from the oversold levels witnessed in last trading session. This kind of pull back after 5 days of fall was pretty much on the cards and hence this should not be construed as resumption of uptrend with immediate effect as multiple technical parameters are slowly deteriorating on higher time frame charts,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in.

“Nevertheless, this pullback attempt shall last a couple of trading sessions more as some of the key momentum oscillators on lower time frame charts are in buy mode. Hence, this leg of upmove shall ideally get extended up to 10335 levels,” he said.

But, if Nifty succeeds in getting past 10,411 in the next couple of trading sessions then the hopes of new highs can arise, he feels.

We have collated top ten data points to help you spot profitable trade:

Key Support & Resistance Level for Nifty

The Nifty closed at 10,214.75 on Thursday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,158.6, followed by 10,102.4. If the index starts to move higher, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,251.6 and 10,288.4.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank closed at 25,446.60 on Thursday, up 0.90 percent. Important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 25,314.83, followed by 25,183.07. On the upside, key resistance level is 25,537.23, followed by 25,627.87.

Call Options Data

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 54.48 lakh contracts was seen at strike price 10,500 which will act as a crucial resistance for the index in November series, followed by 10,400, which has accumulated 44.57 lakh contracts in open interest, and 10,300, which now holds 41.45 lakh contracts in open interest.

There was hardly any call writing seen on Thursday.

Call unwinding was seen at strike price of 10,300, which saw shedding of 6.86 lakh shares; followed by 10,400 (5.88 lakh contracts were shed) and 10,500, which saw shedding of 3.76 lakh contracts.

Put Options Data

Maximum Put open interest (OI) of 51.87 lakh contracts was seen at a strike price 10,200, which will act as a crucial base level for the index in the November series, followed by 10,000, which now holds 49.13 lakh contracts in open interest, and 10,100, which has accumulated 37.50 lakh contracts in OI.

Put writing was seen at a strike price of 10,200, which saw addition of 6.41 lakh contracts, followed by 10,000 (added 5.56 lakh contracts).

Put unwinding was seen at strike prices 10,300 (1.78 lakh contracts were shed); followed by 10,500, which saw shedding of 1.27 lakh contracts and 10,400 (1.23 lakh contracts were shed).

FII & DII Data

The foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 447.42 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought Rs 847.45 crore worth of shares in the Indian equity market on Thursday, as per provisional data available with the NSE.

Stocks with high delivery percentage

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting the delivery of the stock which means that investors are bullish on the stock.

93 stocks saw long buildup

74 stocks saw short covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

29 stocks saw short buildup

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates short positions being built up.

16 stocks saw long unwinding

Long Unwinding happens when there is a decrease in OI as well as in price.