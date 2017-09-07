Trade setup for Friday: Top 10 things you should know before Opening Bell

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty opened with a mild gap but failed to keep the momentum going and closed below its opening level on Thursday which made a small bodied candle that closely resembles a ‘Spinning Top’ kind of pattern on the daily charts.

This candle is often regarded as a neutral pattern which suggests indecisiveness on the part of both bulls as well as bears. It can be formed in an uptrend as well as in a downtrend.

This market needs fresh triggers for a breakout to happen while a breakdown below 9,880 could intensify selling pressure.

The index bounced back from its 5-days exponential moving average (DEMA) placed at 9,922 levels to finally close at 9,929. It hit an intraday low of 9,917.20 and a high of 9,964.85.

Investors are advised to wait for a breakout to initiate fresh positions, but until that time a tight stop loss can be placed at 9,861 for all the long positions, suggest experts.

“The Nifty continued its lackadaisical price behaviour as it moved in an extremely narrow range of 47 points before signing off the day with a Spinning Top kind of indecisive formation,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“Trend in the near term shall continue to remain directionless unless the indices breakout the zone of 9988 – 9861. Traders are also advised to look out for Bank Nifty which is underperforming as it failed to cross the interim top of 24496 levels besides moving in extremely narrow range,” he said.

Mohammad advises traders to put a tight stop below 9861 for their long positions.

India VIX fell down by 0.86 percent at 13. India VIX has to cool down below 12.50 for a range breakout from recent consolidation phase, suggest experts.

Key Support & Resistance Level for Nifty:

The Nifty closed at 9,929.9 on Wednesday, up 13.7 points. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 9,909.79, followed by 9,889.67. If the index starts to move higher, key resistance levels to watch out are 9,957.43 and 9,984.97.

Nifty Bank:

The Nifty Bank closed 25.75 points higher at 24,304.9 on Thursday. Important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 24,230.17, followed by 24,155.43. On the upside, key resistance levels are 24,396.37, followed by 24,487.83.

Call Options Data:

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 47.14 lakh contracts stands at strike price 10,000, which will act as a crucial resistance level for the index in the September series, followed by 10,100, which now holds 33.47 lakh contracts in open interest, and 10,200, which has accumulated 31.57 lakh contracts in OI.

Call writing was seen at strike prices 10,000, which saw the addition of 3.86 lakh contracts, followed by 10,200, which saw the addition of 1.8 lakh contracts and 9,900, which saw the addition of 1.71 lakh contracts.

There was hardly any Call unwinding seen during the day.

Put Options Data:

Maximum Put OI of 50.40 lakh contracts was seen at strike price 9,700, which will act as a crucial base for the index in September series, followed by 9,800, which now holds 48.35 lakh contracts and 9,900, which has now accumulated 46.32 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at strike prices 9, 900 (8.05 lakh contracts added), followed by 9,800 (5.4 lakh contracts added) and 9,700 which saw an addition of 3.5 lakh contracts.

Meanwhile, Put unwinding was seen at strike price of 9,400, which saw 0.82 lakh contracts being shed, followed by 0.67 lakh contracts at 10,200 and 9,500 price at 0.32 lakh contracts.

FII & DII Data:

Foreign institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 564 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 245.32 crore on Thursday.

Stocks with high delivery percentage:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting the delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on the stock.

66 stocks saw long build-up:

49 stocks saw short covering:

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

69 stocks saw short build-up:

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates short positions being built up.

28 stocks saw long unwinding:

Long unwinding happens when there is a decrease in OI as well as in price.