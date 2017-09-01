Trade setup for Friday: Top 10 things you should know before Opening Bell

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty which opened with a slight gap on the upside on Thursday witnessed selling in opening trade but bulls manage to bring back the index near its opening levels making a ‘Hammer’ like pattern on the daily charts.

A classic 'Hammer' is formed on the charts when the index trades significantly lower than its opening price for the most part of the trading day but then bulls manage to push the index near or above its opening level.

The pattern has no or a tiny upper shadow, a small body, and a long lower shadow. The body is at least half the size of the tail. It is a bullish reversal pattern and often signifies that the market could be nearing a bottom.

The Nifty index managed to hold its immediate support of 9,850 and headed towards 9,925 mark which is an important resistance level for the index. The Nifty closed above 9,900 zones and gave a highest daily close in the last 15 trading sessions.

Value buying signals a capitulation by sellers to form a bottom accompanied by a price rise, indicating buying at lower levels. The index has been respecting its support trend line and now Nifty has to cross 9928-9950 levels for fresh up move towards 10,000 levels.

The Nifty opened at 9905 and closed at 9917.90 on Thursday. It slipped to an intraday low of 9,856.95 thus resulting in a long lower shadow and a high of 9925.10 which was close to the opening level and formed a small upper shadow.

“The Nifty formed a Hammer candle with the bigger lower shadow which indicates that decline is being bought in the market. It has been respecting to its rising support trend line by connecting the swings lows of 9075, 9448 and 9685 mark,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

“It has to cross and hold above 9,928-9,950 zones to witness a fresh move towards 10020 and 10050 while on the downside supports are seen at 9,850 and 9,820. The Nifty future closed negative by around 1 percent at 9917.90 on expiry to expiry basis compared to July settlement of 10,020.55,” he said.

We have collated top ten data points to help you spot profitable trade.

Key Support & Resistance Level for Nifty:

The Nifty closed at 9,917.9, on Thursday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 9,874.87, followed by 9,831.83. If the index starts to move higher, key resistance levels to watch out are 9,943.02 and 9,968.13.

Nifty Bank:

The Nifty Bank closed at 24,318.4 on Thursday. Important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 24,232.63, followed by 24,146.87. On the upside, key resistance level are 24,379.23, followed by 24,440.07.

Call Options Data:

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 70.96 lakh contracts stands at strike price 10,000, followed by 10,100, which now holds 35.82 lakh contracts in open interest, and 10,200, which has accumulated 34.76 lakh contracts in OI.

Call writing was seen at strike prices 10,000 (13.26 lakh contracts added), and 10,200, which saw the addition of 0.23 lakh contracts.

Meanwhile, Call unwinding was seen at strike prices 9,900 (29.74 lakh contracts were shed), followed by 9,800 (12.57 lakh contracts shed), and 9,700 which shed 3.19 lakh contracts.

Put Options Data:

Maximum Put OI of 60.54 lakh contracts was seen at strike price 9,800, followed by 9,500, which now holds 46.37 lakh contracts and 9,700, which has now accumulated 38.91 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at strike prices 9,700 (3.94 lakh contracts added), followed by 9,800 (2.23 lakh contracts added).

Meanwhile, Put unwinding was seen at strike prices 9,900 (6.9 lakh contracts shed), followed by 10,000, where 5.88 lakh contracts were shed and 10,100, which saw the shedding of 2.17 lakh contracts.

FII & DII Data:

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 77.58 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 509.71 crore in the Indian equity market on Tuesday.

Stocks with high delivery percentage:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting the delivery of the stock which means that investors are bullish on the stock.

5 stocks saw long build-up

119 stocks saw short covering:

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

4 stocks saw short build-up:

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates short positions being built up.

84 stocks saw long unwinding:

Long Unwinding happens when there is a decrease in OI as well as in price.