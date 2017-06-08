Trade Setup for Friday: Top 10 things you should know before Opening Bell

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty50 pared gains after opening with a positive bias but bounced back from its 5-days exponential moving average (DEMA) to close near its lowest point of the day making a small bearish candle on the daily candlestick charts on Thursday.

A 'Small Bearish' candle is formed when the index trades lower, but within a defined range, throughout the session. The length of the candle signifies the range for the day and the closing level is below the opening level.

The Nifty50 index which opened at 9,682.40 slipped to an intraday low of 9,641.50. It then bounced back from its 5-day’s exponential moving average (DEMA) to close at 9,647.25, down 16 points.

Investors are advised to book partial profits on every rise till the time we don’t successfully close above its crucial resistance level of 9,700. The rest of the long positions can be continued with a stop below 9,600, suggest experts.

We have collated top ten data points on how to help you in spotting profitable trade:

Key Support & Resistance Level for Nifty:

The Nifty closed 16 points lower or 0.17 percent at 9,647.25. According to Pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty50 is placed at 9,629, followed by 9,611. If the index starts to move higher then key resistance levels to watch out are 9,676, followed by 9,706.

Nifty Bank:

Nifty Bank closed 31 points lower or 0.13 percent at 23,536 on Thursday. Important Pivot level which will act as crucial support for the index is placed at 23,480 followed by 23,424. On the upside, the key resistance level is 23,625 followed by 23,714.

Call Options Data:

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 55 lakh contracts stands at strike price 9,700 which will act as a crucial resistance level for the index in June series, followed by 9,800 which now holds 44 lakh contracts in open interest and 9,600 which has accumulated 41 lakh contracts in OI.

Call writing was seen at strike prices 9,700 (4.5 lakh contracts added), 9,800 (3.1 lakh contracts added), and 9,900 (1.7 lakh contracts added).

Call unwinding was seen at strike prices 9,600 (1 lakh contracts shed), 9,500 (0.41 lakh contracts shed), and 9,400 (0.3 lakh contracts shed).

Put Options Data:

Maximum Put OI of 65 lakh contracts was seen at strike price 9,500 which will act as a crucial base for the index in June series followed by 9,600 which has accumulated 61 lakh contracts in open interest, and 9,400 which now holds 58 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put Writing was seen at strike prices 9,500 (0.6 lakh contracts added), followed by 9,600 (0.28 lakh contracts added), 9,700 (0.65 lakh contracts added) and 9,100 (0.6 lakh contracts added).

Put Unwinding was seen at strike prices 9,400 (1.8 lakh contracts shed), 9,300 (0.2 lakh contracts shed), 9,200 (0.3 lakh contracts shed) and 9,800 (0.14 lakh contracts shed).

FII & DII Data:

The foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs91 crore compared to domestic institutional investors who bought shares worth Rs739 crore in Indian equity market.

Stocks with high Delivery%:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting the delivery of the stock which means that investors are bullish on the stock.

41 stocks saw Long Buildup:

55 stocks saw short covering:

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

34 stocks saw Long Unwinding:

Long Unwinding happens when there is a decrease in OI as well as in price.

80 stocks saw Short Buildup:

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates short positions being built up.