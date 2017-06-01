Trade Setup for Friday: Top 10 things you should know before Opening Bell

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty bounced back from its 5-day exponential moving average (DEMA) placed at 9,592 to close above its crucial level of 9,600. The index made a small-bodied candle on the daily candlestick charts which suggest indecision among buyers and sellers.

Looking at the options data, it appears that if market rallies upsides may be limited towards 9650-9700-9800 levels while supports for the index are based on 9400-9500 levels.

The Nifty appears to be in a consolidation mode as it continued its range bound move in a band of 40 points for the session. As long as Nifty holds 9,580-9,600 market, investors should hold onto their long positions. A breach of same could put further pressure on bulls.

We have collated top 10 data points to help spot profitable trade

Key Support & Resistance Level for Nifty:

The Nifty closed above its crucial level of 9,600. According to Pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 9,592, followed by 9,568. If the index starts to move higher then key resistance levels to watch out are 9,637, followed by 9,658.

Nifty Bank:

Nifty Bank closed 114 points lower or 0.49 percent at 23,310 on Thursday. Important Pivot level which will act as crucial support for the index is placed at 23,224, followed by 23,138. On the upside, the key resistance level is 23,396 followed by 23,482.

Call Options Data:

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 45 lakh contracts stands at strike price 9,700 which will act as a crucial resistance level for the index in June series, followed by 9,600 which now holds 40 lakh contracts in open interest and 9,800 which has accumulated 35 lakh contracts in OI.

Call writing was seen at strike prices 9,900 (3.5 lakh contracts added), 9,600 (2.08 lakh contracts added), 9700 (1.6 lakh contracts added), 9,500 (0.5 lakh contracts added).

Call unwinding was seen at strike prices 10,000 (0.3 lakh contracts shed), 9,400 (0.2 lakh contracts shed), 9,300 (0.49 lakh contracts shed), and 10,000 (0.32 lakh contracts shed).

Put Options Data:

Maximum Put OI of 58.7 lakh contracts was seen at strike price 9,400 which will act as a crucial base for the index in June series followed by 9,500 which has accumulated 58.6 lakh contracts in open interest, and 9,300 which now holds 41 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put Writing was seen at strike prices 9,400 (1.7 lakh contracts added), followed by 9,500 (3.3 lakh contracts were added), and 9,600 (3.5 lakh contracts added).

Put Unwinding was seen at strike prices 9,300 (0.5 lakh contracts shed), and 9,200 (1.5 lakh contracts shed).

FII & DII Data:

The foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs517 crore compared to domestic institutional investors who bought shares worth Rs172 crore in Indian equity market.

Stocks with high Delivery%:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting the delivery of the stock which means that investors are bullish on the stock.

65 stocks saw Long Buildup:

52 stocks saw short covering:

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

35 stocks saw Long Unwinding:

Long Unwinding happens when there is a decrease in OI as well as in price.

57 stocks saw Short Buildup:

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates short positions being built up.