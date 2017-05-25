Trade Setup for Friday: Top 10 things you should know before Opening Bell

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty closed above its crucial resistance level of 9,500 on Thursday, giving a ray of hope to the bulls to reclaim their position on D-Street.

The index also closed above most of its short-term moving averages such as 5-days exponential moving average (DEMA), 10-DEMA, and 20-DEMA.

The index made a ‘Long White Day’ kind of pattern after a bearish candle in the previous trading session. A 'Long White Day' signifies that the market witnessed sustained buying interest from the bulls for most of the trading day, which is a bullish sign.

This strong recovery appears to have catapulted the sentiment in favour of the bulls after six trading sessions of consolidation. Traders are advised to stay long and a stop can be placed below recent low of 9,341.

The index has to hold above the 9,450 zone to witness an upmove towards 9,550 and 9,600 zone, while on the downside, supports are seen at 9,420 and 9,380, suggest experts.

We have collated the top ten data points to help you spot profitable trade:

Key Support & Resistance Level for Nifty:

The Nifty closed above its crucial resistance level of 9,500. According to Pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 9,418, followed by 9,326. If the index starts to move higher then key resistance levels to watch out are 9,562, followed by 9,614.

Nifty Bank:

Nifty Bank closed 654 points higher or 2.9 percent at 23,190 on Thursday. Important Pivot level which will act as crucial support for the index is placed at 22,751, followed by 22,312. On the upside, the key resistance level is 23,448 followed by 23,707.

Call Options Data:

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 39 lakh contracts stands at strike price 9,600, which will act as a crucial resistance level for the index in May series, followed by 9,700 which now holds 16 lakh contracts in open interest and 10,000 which has accumulated 11.5 lakh contracts in OI.

There was hardly any Call writing but Call unwinding was seen at strike prices 9,500 (57 lakh contracts shed), 9,400 (37 lakh contracts shed), 9,300 (9.9 lakh contracts shed), and 9,600 (4.9 lakh contracts shed).

Put Options Data:

Maximum Put OI of 55 lakh contracts was seen at strike price 9,300 which will act as a crucial base for the index in May series followed by 9,400 which has accumulated 53 lakh contracts in open interest, and 9,000 which now holds 43 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put Writing was seen at strike prices 9,400 (18.6 lakh contracts added), followed by 9,500 (11.2 lakh contracts were added), and 9,300 (6.7 lakh contracts added).

Put Unwinding was seen at strike prices of 9,600 (1.4 lakh contracts shed), 10,000 (2.5 lakh contracts shed), 9,700 (0.3 lakh contracts shed), 9,800 (0.24 lakh contracts shed), 9,000 (1.1 lakh contracts shed) and 9,100 (0.89 lakh contracts shed).

FII & DII Data:

The foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 589 crore compared to domestic institutional investors (DIIs) who sold shares worth Rs 236 crore in the Indian equity market.

Stocks with high delivery percentage:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting the delivery of the stock which means that investors are bullish on the stock.

Stocks with high rollover percentage in June expiry:

Rollover is carrying forward a particular month’s derivative positions to the next month, which is done by closing the derivative position in the current month and taking a similar position in the subsequent series. A high rollover percentage is a positive indicator.

176 stocks saw short covering:

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

29 stocks saw Long Unwinding:

Long Unwinding happens when there is a decrease in OI as well as in price.

2 stocks saw Long Buildup: