Top 5 stocks which could give up to 13% return in short term

Bonanza Portfolio

The Nifty started the week on a negative note after forming spinning top candle formation last week. We have witnessed Nifty is trading in downward channel pattern on lower time frame by forming lower low formation, any break above 9650 levels will take Nifty towards 9700 levels which is a strong resistance point for the market while breaking below 9580 may drag Nifty towards 9530-9480 levels.

Derivative data indicate 9700 CE and 9500 PE still holding highest open interest suggesting index will trade in the same range.

Markets are trading in a tight range of 9,580-9,710 and breaking on either side will decide final move. Any dip towards 9,530 levels will be good buying opportunity while breaking above 9,710 levels will lead in strong short covering.

Here is a list of five stocks which can give up to 13% return in short term:

Adani Enterprises: BUY | Target Rs 150 | Stop Loss Rs 124 | Upside 13%

The stock has shown a quick up and down moment in the month of April and after correcting from higher levels, the stock went into to a consolidation phase.

Last week, the stock has given a decisive breakout above its consolidation phase with strong volume and closed above the Rs127 zone. Currently, the stock is not breaking its breakout levels which suggest stock has the strength to move towards its previous high.

For the trading purpose, we recommend a buy on the stock at current levels for the target of Rs150 in the near term with keeping stop out below Rs124 on a closing basis.

KPIT: BUY| Target Rs 131 | Stop Loss Rs 119 | Upside 6%

The stock rose consistently for the last five sessions giving higher closing every time with strong pickup in volume activity.

If we look at the daily chart we witnessed stock is trading in positive divergence along with it stock has able to close on its strong resistance of 121 which will now act as strong support for coming sessions.

On weekly chart stock has formed two hammer candle kind of formation which represents a reversal. We expect prices to bounce up to Rs131 levels on an immediate basis and for this trade one needs to maintain a stop loss below Rs119.

Power Grid: BUY| Target Rs 230| Stop Loss Rs 201 | Upside 9%

The stock is consolidating since long and Tuesday session stock has given volume breakout & given closing at 210 levels.

On the downside, Rs204-201 is 50 EMA & 100 DMA which will act as strong support for the stock. On the flip side, the stock has the strong resistance near Rs214 levels and any closing above the Rs214 levels can take stock towards Rs230 levels in the near-term.

We recommend traders to buy Power Grid at current levels for the target of Rs230 keeping a stop loss levels below Rs201 on a closing basis.

CIPLA: SELL | Target Rs 515 | Stop Loss Rs 556 | Return 5%

Cipla overall structure still looks weak and on Wednesday session stock closed more than two percent down.

Cipla has touched 50 EMA and we witnessed selling pressure from those levels, on Wednesday session stock closed below strong support of 543 suggesting more weakness.

On weekly chart 200 DMA is reading at 550 levels which will act as strong resistance as of now. We expect prices to dip further from current levels up to Rs515, one need to keep a stop loss above Rs556 on a closing basis.

Manappuram Finance: BUY| Target Rs 106| Stop Loss Rs 91| Upside 12%

Recently, the stock has corrected from its high & ended its correction near to 50% retracement zone of previous low of Sep 2015. If we look at monthly chart stock forming reversal pattern after correcting, which is suggesting some upside moment in near term.

On Wednesday session stock rose after taking support from 100 DMA & 50 EMA, on immediate basis stock has a resistance near Rs96. Breaking above Rs96 we may see a quick move towards Rs103 levels.

One can initiate a buy call on stock for the target of Rs106 with keeping a stop loss below Rs91 on closing basis.

: The author is Senior Research Analyst, Bonanza Portfolio Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.