App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Jun 11, 2017 11:37 AM IST | Source: PTI

Top 4 cos lose Rs 36,772 cr in market valuation; ITC worst hit

Four of the 10 most valued Indian companies witnessed a combined erosion of Rs 36,771.7 crore from their market valuation last week, with ITC and TCS taking the biggest knock.

Top 4 cos lose Rs 36,772 cr in market valuation; ITC worst hit

Four of the 10 most valued Indian companies witnessed a combined erosion of Rs 36,771.7 crore from their market valuation last week, with ITC and TCS taking the biggest knock.

While TCS, ITC, Infosys and ONGC suffered losses, RIL, HDFC Bank, HDFC, HUL, SBI and Maruti saw rise in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday.

The cumulative gain of these companies, which stood at Rs 29,857.7 crore, was less than the total loss suffered by the four firms.

ITC's valuation plummeted by Rs 15,730.86 crore to Rs 3,71,952.87 crore, emerging as the worst hit among the top-10 entities.

The m-cap of TCS slumped by Rs 10,167.41 crore to Rs 4,94,626.67 crore and that of ONGC dived Rs 6,095.79 crore to Rs 2,17,074.17 crore.

Also, Infosys saw its valuation decline by Rs 4,777.64 crore to Rs 2,17,899.66 crore.

From the gainers, Maruti stole the show as its m-cap surged Rs 10,172.54 crore to Rs 2,25,079.85 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation jumped Rs 7,989.03 crore to Rs 4,28,196.33 crore and that of HDFC rose by Rs 5,523.07 crore to Rs 2,61,427.88 crore.

RIL added Rs 3,495.3 crore to Rs 4,34,229.09 crore in its m-cap and HUL gained Rs 1,785.68 crore at Rs 2,37,051.88 crore.

The valuation of SBI went up by Rs 892.08 crore to Rs 2,33,969.38 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, TCS maintained the numero-uno position followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, ITC, HDFC, HUL, SBI, Maruti, Infosys and ONGC.

Maruti Suzuki had zipped past Infosys and ONGC in m-cap ranking on Friday.

Both the BSE and NSE indices recorded their first weekly fall in five weeks by losing 11.23 points, or 0.03 per cent and 14.75 points, or 0.15 per cent, respectively.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd

tags #Companies #HDFC #HDFC Bank #Infosys #ITC #markets #Maruti Suzuki #ONGC #RIL #SBI #TCS

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.