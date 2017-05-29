Top 30 stocks which hit record highs along with Sensex & Nifty; mid & smallcaps drag

Moneycontrol News

The S&P BSE Sensex remained volatile throughout the trading session on Monday and hit a record high 31,214.39. As much as 37 stocks hit a fresh record high on the BSE.

Stocks which hit fresh record high include names like Maruti Suzuki, IndusInd Bank, Savita Oil, Manpasand Beverages, Escorts, Finolex Industries, PC Jewellers, Shakti Pumps, Power Grid etc. among others.

Riding the momentum, as much as 87 stocks hit a fresh 52-week on the BSE which include names like HDFC Bank, L&T, HUL, HDFC, Apar Industries, BPCL, Tata Steel, ITC, Hindalco, South India Bank etc. among others.

The S&P BSE Sensex finally closed 81 points higher or 0.26 percent at 31,109.28. It hit a record high of 31,214.39 and a low of 30,869.90.

The Nifty ended 9.8 points higher or 0.1 percent at 9,604.90. It hit a record high of 9,637.75 and a low of 9,547.70 in trade today.

One big positive factor which is fuelling markets higher is domestic as well as global liquidity. Foreign investors have pumped in nearly USD 4 billion in the country's capital market so far this month of May due to finalisation of GST rates.

According to latest depository data, FPIs invested a net Rs 9,007 crore in equities during May 2-26, while they poured Rs 15,769 crore in the debt markets during the period under review, translating into a net inflow of Rs 24,776 crore (USD 3.85 billion).

However, there was some pressure on the broader market.

"Midcap stocks have outperformed benchmark indices amid the muted earnings growth. If we dissect NSE Midcap index, 40 percent of the companies are ahead of price CAGR. This is the kind of froth which has gotten created in a large chunk of midcap space," Kashyap Pujara, ED & Deputy Head of Research, Axis Capital said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Hence, for investors, the best practice would be to look at bottom-up stories. They should invest in stocks where they are sure that there is a possibility of earnings growth and expectation of Vs earnings growth are realistic in terms of current multiple which the stock is trading at.

The S&P BSE Midcap index 150 points lower or 10.03 percent, led by losses in HPCL, Reliance Infrastructure, Reliance Capital, Reliance Communications, JSW Steel etc. among others.

The S&P BSE Smallcap index 231 points lower or 1.5 percent at 14,855, led by losses in Federal Bank, Crompton Greaves, Bharat Financial, JP Associates, Voltas, and Century Textiles etc. among others.