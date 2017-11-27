Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley expects a macro recovery for India in 2018

Morgan Stanley remains confident about prospects for a recovery in the private capital spending space as corporate return expectations and balance sheet fundamentals are improving, along with strengthening of the financial system should be able to meet investment credit demand. This sets the stage for a full-fledged recovery in 2018, it said in a report

In our discussions with investors, the area where they have the lowest level of conviction is with respect to a recovery in private capex, said a report authored by Chetan Ahya along with Derrick Kam of Morgan Stanley.

With six years of continued deterioration in the private capital spending, investors are more skeptical of a turnaround in private capex. “To be sure, the recent trends in the capex cycle have been such that public capex (as a percentage of GDP) is now higher than private capex,” the report highlighted.

Nonetheless, a recovery in the private capex cycle is still important for ensuring that the economy is placed on a surer footing with regard to productive growth.

Here is a list of three factors which Morgan Stanley thinks could aid macro recovery:

Confidence in a private capex recovery in 2018:

Morgan Stanley expects the real GDP growth to accelerate to 7.5 percent in FY2019 and further to 7.7 percent in F2020, from 6.7 percent in FY2018.

More importantly, we are confident that a recovery in private capex will be underway in 2018, for the first time in six years. Aggregate demand is improving with a synchronous recovery in consumption and exports, which will lift capacity utilisation.

Corporate balance sheet fundamentals are improving. State-owned banks will be recapitalized, which will improve the overall banking system's ability to meet investment credit demand.

Inflation to rise cyclically:

Alongside a cyclical recovery in growth and normalizing food prices, the headline inflation trajectory should firm up from here on.

Moreover, the impact of the implementation of the house rent allowance for government employees, together with a further implementation of pay commission-related hikes by states and across sectors, should impart inflationary pressures.

Morgan Stanley expects the headline CPI inflation to rise to 4.6 percent in FY2019 from 3.4 percent in FY2018.

RBI likely to hike in the second half of fiscal2019:

With improving capacity utilization and a narrowing of the output gap over time, the inflation trajectory will be on an upward path, and the upside risks should begin to build.

The central bank will need to act to ensure that inflation expectations are anchored and that the actual inflation outcomes do not deviate too far from its 4 percent target.

On fiscal policy, we expect a pause in fiscal consolidation for FY2019, considering the backdrop of forthcoming general elections in May 2019.

