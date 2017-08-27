App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Aug 23, 2017 12:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top 10 stocks of Rekha Jhunjhunwala which have risen up to 190% in 2017; do you own any?

Almost 50 percent of her portfolio has given a positive return while the maximum damage was seen Bilcare which fell 25 percent so far in the year 2017.

ByKshitij Anand
Top 10 stocks of Rekha Jhunjhunwala which have risen up to 190% in 2017; do you own any?

Kshitij Anand

Moneycontrol News

Rekha Jhunjhunwala, the wife of investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, bought an additional stake in Fortis Healthcare recently which has been an underperformer so far in the year 2017.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's wife Rekha picked up 45 lakh shares of Fortis Healthcare for an estimated Rs 60 crore through an open market transaction on Tuesday.

The shares were purchased at an average price of Rs 134.65, valuing the transaction at Rs 60.59 crore, according to bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

This purchase follows her husband Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s purchase in February 2015, who then bought 34,85,075 shares of Fortis Healthcare, at Rs 119.35 apiece, for over Rs 41 crore through an open market deal.

Additionally, a global investment bank placed its bet on the stock as well. Goldman Sachs has initiated coverage with a buy rating and a target of Rs 190 which translates into an upside of 26 percent from current levels.

Fortis Healthcare is one of those stocks which does not figure out in company’s shareholding pattern because the stake could be less than 1 percent.

But, there are as much as 10 stocks in which Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds more than 1 percent as of June quarter which has risen up to 190 percent so far in the year 2017.

Image12382017

Almost 50 percent of her portfolio has given a positive return while the maximum damage was seen Bilcare which fell 25 percent so far in the year 2017.

Most of the stocks belong to the small and midcap space which has been outperforming index for the past 5 years.

Stocks in which Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds more than 1 percent stake include names like Autoline Industries, Delta Corp, Agro Tech Foods, Geojit Financial Services, Titan Company, TV18 Broadcast, and Viceroy Hotels among others.

Out of ten stocks, she holds over 4 percent stake in Autoline Industries and Delta Corp which has risen 54 percent, and 64 percent respectively so far in the year 2017.

Autoline Industries is one of the largest automotive sheet metal components manufacturer in India supplying to major OEM like Tata Motors Volkswagen, Ford, GM, Renault-Nissan, Daimler India, Cummins USA, Ashok Leyland, AMW, FIAT, etc.

Delta Corp is a niche player in the gaming and the hospitality segment. It is the largest and only listed company within that particular segment in India. Delta Corp is rapidly expanding its gaming positions in Goa and currently offers 2,000 gaming positions.

While Geojit Financial Services in which she holds 1.9 percent rose 194 percent in the same period, followed by Titan Company Ltd in which Jhunjhunwala holds 1.6 percent stake rose 87 percent.

Geojit is a leading retail financial services company in India with a growing presence in the Middle East while Titan Company is the fifth largest integrated own brand watch manufacturer in the world.

Jhunjhunwala holds over 1 percent stake in companies like TV18 Broadcast, Viceroy Hotels, Crisil, and Bilcare.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

tags #Agro Tech Foods #Delta Corp #Geojit Financial services #Market Edge #Titan Company

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.