To fulfil your crorepati dream chase quality stocks and not Sensex: BNP Paribas MF

Equity is a long-term asset class with at least 3-5 years horizon or even more. Investors with long term approach should invest in Indian equities, Anand Shah, Deputy CEO & CIO, BNP Paribas Mutual Fund, said in an exclusive interview with Kshitij Anand of Moneycontrol.

Q) It looks like there is no stopping to the massive bull run which started from December 2016 when Nifty hit 7900. What are views on the market for the calendar year 2017?

A) While valuations looks like has have moved up in CY17 so far, due to lesser than expected impact of demonetisation, improving consumer sentiment, expectations of good monsoons and strong flows into equities both from domestic and foreign investors, we believe the earnings growth could accelerate in next 2-3 years and hence are positive from a more longer term perspective, especially on sectors/companies which can still continue to deliver higher earnings growth.

We believe the government's long-term vision of game-changing reforms supported by a slow but steady improvement in economic growth in this calendar year may help build sustainable growth for investors in Indian equities.

While the organised sector has been gaining share from unorganised sector, the pace may accelerate post-GST implementation which could be positive for the listed companies which largely operate in the organised sector.

There are many sectors where the penetration is still low and with the favourable demographics of a young population and growing middle-income households, consumption, especially discretionary consumption, is expected to pick up over next few years.

Private sector capital investments might be still some time away as capacity utilisation is low. Hence, we are more positive on consumption companies which could still have high growth in next few years as both urban and rural consumer sentiment pick up.

Even a cyclical business like banking and finance is behaving more like a secular story over past decade as the retail lending penetration is low and likely to improve with the growing share of private sector banks and NBFCs which are well equipped with capital, better asset quality, incentivised human resource and investments in digital banking space.

Also, with the government sops towards affordable housing, we believe building materials space is likely to see good demand in next few years

Q) If a client comes to you with a Rs 10 lakh for the purpose of investment or to achieve his crorepati dream. What will be your advise? Analysts' are already quoting a print of 1,00,000 on Sensex by 2024?

A) As rightly said by seasoned investor, “IT IS COMPANIES THAT CREATE WEALTH, AND NOT MARKETS”

We continue to believe that India has higher growth opportunities in many bottoms up companies/sectors from a longer term perspective.

Equity is a long-term asset class with at least 3-5 years horizon or even more. Investors with long term approach should invest in Indian equities.

We believe that current equity markets offer many stock picking opportunities beyond Sensex stocks and to that extent for us the Sensex number is meaningless.

Q) Many investors fear to enter the market at current levels and probably might want to wait out for corrections. What is your advice to investors?

A) With interest rates being lower now than the long-term average, part of the higher valuations is justified. Secondly, we strongly believe that the earnings growth could accelerate over next 2-3 years.

Thus, we believe companies with sustainable higher earnings growth run by able managements could still deliver returns in the longer term. As an investor, instead of waiting out for corrections, one should use SIP/STP route to tide over market volatility and market corrections.

Q) What will define next 5 years? Some experts are already advising that disruptions would be the defining factors in various sectors and some of it has already started happening which have put a model of existing companies in a fix? Ex – Telecom, automation in IT.

A) Disruption has become the norm in most sectors. Companies that are quick to adapt and reorient business to take advantage of the digital space are likely to be better off than the latecomers.

Right from banking, media, and retail to telecom and IT as highlighted by you, every industry is going through technology related changes. This is only likely to increase further.

While this could lower the entry barriers allowing new entrants to get a foothold, the existing players who constantly innovate could still stay ahead of the competition and also benefit from the lower operating costs.

Some well-funded startups have resorted to customer acquisition through freebies, eventually, as the funding dries up, the sustenance model would be where technology is used to reduce operating costs and reach to wider target audience profitably.

We as investors are watchful of the developments in each industry and try to identify companies which are adaptive to these changes and have superior sustainable earnings growth visibility for the longer term.

Q) Any top 3-5 sectors which could emerge as a dark horse in the next 2-3 years and why?

A) Rather than looking at the dark horse, we look at companies and sectors that have sustainable higher earnings growth. By that metric, we are overweight on financials, Media, Utilities and Materials.

We are underweight Information Technology, Healthcare and Energy. We are more positive on the B2C domestic companies as the medium term macro outlook is positive and entry barriers in such businesses give good stability to earnings.

Though private sector investments might be still some time away, we believe government spending led economic activity to pick up and improving consumer sentiment could help the demand environment.

We are positive on retail finance business as there is scope for good growth in the longer term through penetration and the shift from Physical assets to financial assets picks up the pace. Besides, we are positive on businesses benefitting from lower gas prices.

Q) GST is now closer to reality? Do you think it will lead to disruption in the near term but beneficial for larger companies or laregcap stocks compared to companies who fall under mid and small space?

A) GST has been one of the much-awaited reforms with the potential to add a few percentage points to GDP. The government has met the twin objectives of revenue neutrality and containing inflation by keeping the tax incidence in GST closer to the current tax regime.

There are apprehensions about the preparedness/readiness to minimise the impact of any shock to the economy when several traders are yet to be registered.

However, once the implementation is sorted, fully compliant businesses, whether large or small could stand to benefit. In the long term, there is potential for higher tax buoyancy, better revenue to the government and lower tax rates as compliance goes up.

Q) Are there any key risks which can derail the current bull market?

A) Global outlook today is better than a couple of years back. However, any slowdown in the global economy would have some impact on the Indian economy though we are much less dependent on exports compared to most of our emerging market peers.

Domestically, macro factors have improved significantly in the last 3 years thanks to the fiscal discipline of the Government and inflation targeting by the Central Bank, besides lower crude prices.

Any deterioration in the same can have some impact. The asset quality issue of public sector banks would be better addressed at the earliest as the banking system needs to get back in shape by the time private investments pick up in next 2-3 years.

From the next decade perspective, our demographic dividend of a young population is also our key challenge as enough job needs to be created to gainfully employ the large number of youth which would enter the working age category.

Q) What is your call on the mid and smallcap space? The valuations have indeed touched the roof and if somebody who wants to invest in the broader market what would be your advise?

A) The mid and small cap space offers a wide range of sector choices to an individual investor. Unlike a number of large and mega cap companies, a vast number of mid and small cap space companies have their business only within India and hence offer a better opportunity to play the domestic growth story.

In the recent past, valuations of a large number of mid and small cap companies have become expensive vis-a-vis large caps and historical median.

While in the short term, stock prices can correct, we believe the mid and small cap space will offer great choices for an investor to remain invested for the long term.

Q) What is your view on GDP numbers and its impact on markets?

A) Q4FY17 GVA and GDP estimates were weaker than expected. While this can be partially attributed to base effects (Q4 FY16 was revised up significantly) and higher WPI, the lower growth could be largely attributed to the transient impact of demonetization. The impact of demonetization can be seen in the contraction in the construction sector.

Also contributing to the slower growth was anaemic bank credit growth which has been a feature for some time. Investment growth (gross fixed capital formation) has also been in low single digits as private sector capex has remained elusive for some time.

On the positive side, government spending grew robustly while agriculture growth was helped by a good Rabi crop. While the GDP print was lower than expectations, the markets took it in its stride as many expect the impact of demonetization to be temporary which would eventually fade away in a quarter or two.