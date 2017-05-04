Three tyre stocks doubled in just one year; Analysts expect more upside in select stocks

Moneycontrol News

The huge run-up in tyre space in the last one year has seen companies like Balkrishna Industries, JK Tyre & Industries and Govind Rubber double their stock prices. Going ahead, analysts expect still more upside left in select tyre stocks.

In February, rubber prices surged touched a 52-week high of Rs 160 per kg, but the commodity is trading close to Rs 139.50 per kg. As natural rubber prices have started correcting, the subsequent decline in rubber prices is likely to be benefit to tyre companies in their input costs.

Moneycontrol picked up tyre companies with a market cap of over Rs 2,000 crore. Interestingly, all these tyre stocks have given over 50 percent stock price returns in the last one year.

"Tyre industry is one sector which uses synthetic rubber and natural rubber and both have crashed since 2014 peak. The oil price crashed almost 50 percent and the synthetic rubber is the derivative of oil. Similarly, natural rubber after touching Rs 240 per kilogram (kg), last year it fell as low as Rs 91 per kg, so this gave a phenomenal opportunity for the tyre stocks to get re-rated because they have led to margin expansions. That is why despite all demonetisation, index of industrial production (IIP) number being zero, the cumulative growth, the tyre stocks have done phenomenally well in the market," G Chokkalingam of Equinomics Research & Advisory told CNBC-TV18.

"I have come out of stocks like JK Tyres and Ceat, but we are suggesting hold on MRF for long-term because this is a leader in the industry. It has a strong balance sheet – the debt is almost zero and also, recently it has gone on an aggressive expansion to the tune of Rs 4,000 crore. Therefore, my aggressive target of Rs 1 lakh on stock for MRF in the next three years. ," he said.

"There is a lot of scope for further re-rating of MRF because it is a leader and massive expansions are in place and also tactical opportunities there because number of shares is just 42 lakh shares and if at all any regulator forces MRF to split the share and give bonus then overnight it can shoot up," he added.

A KR Choksey research report “expects CEAT to get benefits from its strategic focus on the higher growth (two‐wheeler and passenger vehicle) segments".

Additionally, the company’s CAPEX program is expected to be completed by FY18‐end, which should help CEAT reap benefits of operating leverage in FY19. Recommend “accumulate” rating on the stock and value the stock at 15x FY19E EPS of INR 117.7 with a target price of INR 1,766, the report stated.

An ICICI Direct research report maintains buy on JK Tyres and Industries (JKTIL) with a target of Rs 215.

"The expectation of a revival in the capex cycle makes us optimistic about the revenue/earnings growth possibilities. Its plans to explore the 2-W space and new radial capacity would drive incremental growth. JKTIL is available at attractive valuation - currently trading at PE of 8x FY18E vs.the tyre industry average of >13x. Thus, we value JKTIL at 5x FY19E EV/EBITDA to arrive at a target price of Rs 215. We maintain BUY on JK Tyres," according to the ICICI Direct report.